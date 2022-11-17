Advanced search
    SKYT   US83089J1088

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(SKYT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
9.490 USD   +5.33%
SkyWater Technology Announces Participation in 11th Annual NYC Summit
BU
07:17aSkyWater Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
11/16SkyWater Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Shares
BU
SkyWater Technology Announces Participation in 11th Annual NYC Summit

11/17/2022 | 04:07pm EST
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced today announced management’s participation in the 11th Annual NYC Summit, being held Tuesday, December 13th at Mastro’s New York.

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the company’s website at https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About the 11th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Both Cowen and Stifel are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

 

Claire E. McAdams

Aspen Aerogels

 

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (508) 826-4573

 

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: loiye@aerogel.com

 

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
07:17aSkyWater Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
11/16SkyWater Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Shares
BU
11/15Skywater Technology, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15SkyWater Technology Prices $15 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
11/14SkyWater Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
BU
11/14SkyWater Announces Offering of Shares of Common Stock
BU
11/10Insider Sell: Skywater Technology
MT
11/10SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/08Weebit Nano receives from SkyWater Technology the first silicon wafers it manufactured ..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 203 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 390 M 390 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 26,1%
Technical analysis trends SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,01 $
Average target price 16,40 $
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Sonderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Manko Chief Financial Officer
Steven Kosier Chief Technology Officer
John L. Spicer Executive Vice President-Operations
John T. Kurtzweil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.-44.45%390
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.14%405 865
NVIDIA CORPORATION-45.90%396 000
BROADCOM INC.-23.10%207 255
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.96%157 427
QUALCOMM, INC.-31.09%135 338