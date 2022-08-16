Log in
SkyWater Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10:23aSkyWater Technology Reports Wider Fiscal Q2 Loss, Higher Revenue; Shares Surge Tuesday
MT
09:07aCraig-Hallum Raises Price Target for SkyWater Technology to $18 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SkyWater Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/16/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in Q3:

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference
August 24, 2022

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Chicago, IL
August 30 – 31, 2022

The presentation material utilized during each investor conference will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 -48,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 576 M 576 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 22,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Sonderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Manko Chief Financial Officer
Gary J. Obermiller Chairman
Steven Kosier Chief Technology Officer
John L. Spicer Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.-12.15%574
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.29%476 564
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.96%451 812
BROADCOM INC.-16.00%225 718
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.81%170 842
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.63%169 401