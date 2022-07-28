SkyWater Technology Gets $15 Million in Funding From U.S. Defense Department

By Chris Wack

SkyWater Technology Inc. said it is receiving $15 million in funding from the Defense Department to help open source design for its 90-nanometer process offering, part of a previously announced $27 million investment.

To enable this offering, SkyWater has partnered with Google, through Google Public Sector and company-wide engineering teams, to build on its commitment to open source silicon.

SkyWater previously announced a partnership with Google to enable open source design of custom application-specific integrated circuits on its 130-nanometer mixed-signal CMOS process through the open source SKY130 PDK.

The company said the Defense Department uses many open-source software programs, which play a growing role in mission-critical systems and defense applications that must perform repeatedly and reliably.

SkyWater Technology shares were up around 9% to $14.31 in premarket trading.

