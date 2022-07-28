Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SkyWater Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYT   US83089J1088

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(SKYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  14:54 28/07/2022 BST
13.65 USD   +3.80%
02:38pSkyWater Technology Gets $15 Million in Funding From U.S. Defense Department
DJ
02:10pSkyWater Receives Funding from DOD, Partners with Google to Facilitate Open Source Design for its new 90 nm Technology Offering
BU
02:09pGoogle and U.S. chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SkyWater Technology Gets $15 Million in Funding From U.S. Defense Department

07/28/2022 | 02:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


SkyWater Technology Inc. said it is receiving $15 million in funding from the Defense Department to help open source design for its 90-nanometer process offering, part of a previously announced $27 million investment.

To enable this offering, SkyWater has partnered with Google, through Google Public Sector and company-wide engineering teams, to build on its commitment to open source silicon.

SkyWater previously announced a partnership with Google to enable open source design of custom application-specific integrated circuits on its 130-nanometer mixed-signal CMOS process through the open source SKY130 PDK.

The company said the Defense Department uses many open-source software programs, which play a growing role in mission-critical systems and defense applications that must perform repeatedly and reliably.

SkyWater Technology shares were up around 9% to $14.31 in premarket trading.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 0937ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.27% 112.96 Delayed Quote.-21.95%
SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. 8.47% 14.16 Delayed Quote.-18.93%
All news about SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
02:38pSkyWater Technology Gets $15 Million in Funding From U.S. Defense Department
DJ
02:10pSkyWater Receives Funding from DOD, Partners with Google to Facilitate Open Source Desi..
BU
02:09pGoogle and U.S. chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform
RE
07/22SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
PU
07/22Needham Adjusts Price Target on SkyWater Technology to $15 from $10, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07/21SkyWater Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15th
BU
07/20SkyWater Technology to Construct $1.8 Billion Semiconductor Facility in Indiana; Shares..
MT
07/20SkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana
RE
07/20SkyWater Plans to Build Advanced $1.8B Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Partners..
BU
07/20SkyWater Technology, Inc. Plans to Build Advanced $1.8 Billion Semiconductor Manufactur..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 198 M - 165 M
Net income 2022 -48,9 M - -40,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 530 M 530 M 440 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
SkyWater Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,15 $
Average target price 10,80 $
Spread / Average Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Sonderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Manko Chief Financial Officer
Gary J. Obermiller Chairman
Steven Kosier Chief Technology Officer
John L. Spicer Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.-18.93%530