SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SkyWater) is an independent, pure-play technology foundry that offers advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing services. Its technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) model leverages a foundation of technology and microelectronics manufacturing capacity to co-develop process technology intellectual property (IP) with its customers that enable disruptive concepts through its Advanced Technology Services (ATS) for diverse microelectronics (integrated circuits (ICs)) and related micro-and nanotechnology applications. In addition to differentiated technology development services, it supports customers with volume production of ICs for high-growth markets through its Wafer Services. SkyWaterâs technologies offer diverse categories, including mixed-signal metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS), read-out integrated circuits (ICs), rad-hard ICs, power management, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers.

Sector Semiconductors