Seventh Straight Quarter of Record Revenue and 20% Growth Year-Over-Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - May 8, 2024 - SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights for Q1 2024:

  • Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to a record $79.6 million.
  • Gross margin decreased to 16.3% on a GAAP basis, compared to 24.9% in Q1 2023, and decreased to 16.9% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 25.7% in Q1 2023.
  • Net loss to shareholders of $5.7 million, or $0.12 per share on a GAAP basis, and net loss to shareholders of $3.7 million, or $0.08 per share on a non-GAAP basis, compared to net loss to shareholders of $4.3 million, or $0.10 per share on a GAAP basis, and net loss to shareholders of $2.4 million, or $0.06 per share on a non-GAAP basis in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million, or 6.2% of revenue, compared to $8.1 million, or 12.3% of revenue in Q1 2023.
  • View the results on SkyWater Technology's Investor Relations page: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com
SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | media@skywatertechnology.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Skywater Technology Inc. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 18:02:02 UTC.