    SKYT   US83089J1088

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(SKYT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
9.800 USD   -1.01%
SkyWater Technology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2023
BU
03/23Insider Sell: Skywater Technology
MT
03/22SkyWater Establishes Cryogenic Lab, Utilizes FormFactor's Leading Tool for RTS Noise Detection in Read-Out Integrated Circuit Applications
AQ
SkyWater Technology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2023

04/17/2023 | 07:06am EDT
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that it intends to report first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ended April 2, 2023 following the close of the market on Monday, May 8, 2023. The same afternoon, management will host a webcast to discuss its business and financial results.

SkyWater Technology First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Webcast
When: Monday, May 8, 2023
Time: 3:30 p.m. CDT (4:30 p.m. EDT)
Live Webcast: available at https://ir.skywatertechnology.com or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/573474089.

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based, U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 260 M - -
Net income 2023 -25,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 430 M 430 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 28,2%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Sonderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Manko Chief Financial Officer
Steven Kosier Chief Technology Officer
John T. Kurtzweil Independent Director
Nancy Fares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.37.83%430
NVIDIA CORPORATION83.10%659 852
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.05%438 238
BROADCOM INC.10.80%258 301
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.33%162 193
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.41.66%147 663
