  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SkyWater Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYT   US83089J1088

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(SKYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-07-20 am EDT
10.53 USD   +11.26%
10:21aSkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana
RE
10:10aSkyWater Plans to Build Advanced $1.8B Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Partnership with the State of Indiana and Purdue University
BU
07/13SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation
PU
SkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

07/20/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Clean room of SkyWater Technology Inc where computer chips are made, in Bloomington

(Reuters) - U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1.8 billion for a chip research and production facility in Indiana, in partnership with the state and Purdue University.

The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a slimmed-down version of a legislation, known as the CHIPS Act, to give billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry.

"This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act," said Thomas Sonderman, chief executive of Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater.

"Federal investment will enable SkyWater to more quickly expand our efforts to address the need for strategic reshoring of semiconductor manufacturing."

SkyWater expects the ground breaking for the new facilities to happen in 2023, according to its spokesperson, but the timing would depend on whether the chip legislation is passed.

The Indiana facility will be located on the Purdue campus in West Lafayette, SkyWater said, adding that the location would help the company and its customers benefit from collaboration with the university and its pipeline of talent.

"We are on the verge of passing a major investment in next generation technologies that is vital for the success of this and future projects, and that will ensure Indiana remains at the center of our high-tech national security economy," U.S. Senator of Indiana Todd Young said in the SkyWater statement.

SkyWater produces semiconductors at its Minnesota factory for customers, including automotive, aerospace, biomedical, cloud and computing firms and the U.S. government. It also has an advanced packaging facility for chips in Kissimmee, Florida which is ramping up production.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 198 M - -
Net income 2022 -48,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 381 M 381 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 22,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Sonderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Manko Chief Financial Officer
Gary J. Obermiller Chairman
Steven Kosier Chief Technology Officer
John L. Spicer Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.-41.68%381
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.16%426 184
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.23%425 482
BROADCOM INC.-23.51%205 543
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.41%165 054
INTEL CORPORATION-21.90%164 446