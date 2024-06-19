RESOLUTIONS OF MEMBERS OF SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC AT THE 14TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, JUNE 13, 2024, VIRTUALLY.

Lagos, Nigeria, June 19, 2024

At the fourteenth Annual General Meeting of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (the Company) on Thursday, June 13th, 2024, virtually, the shareholders of the Company passed the following Resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

That a dividend of 30k per ordinary share in the capital of the Company be and is hereby declared by the members as recommended by the Directors, and the said dividend be paid to shareholders whose names in the company's Register of Members as at the close of business on May 27 th 2024.

That Mrs Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, an Independent Non-Executive Director having retired by rotation, being eligible for re-election and having been presented for re-election, be and is re-elected as a Director of the Company.

That Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesinmi, an Independent Non-Executive Director, having retired by rotation, being eligible for re-election and having been presented for reelection, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company.

That Mr Kayode Filani, a Non-Executive Director, having retired by rotation, being eligible for re- election and having been presented for reelection, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company.

That Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, be and is hereby elected as the Managing Director of the Company.

That Mr. Abiodun Adegbesan, be and is hereby elected as an Executive Director of the Company.

That the Directors be and hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2024 financial year.