RESOLUTIONS OF MEMBERS OF SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC AT THE 14TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, JUNE 13, 2024, VIRTUALLY.
Lagos, Nigeria, June 19, 2024
At the fourteenth Annual General Meeting of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (the Company) on Thursday, June 13th, 2024, virtually, the shareholders of the Company passed the following Resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
That a dividend of 30k per ordinary share in the capital of the Company be and is hereby declared by the members as recommended by the Directors, and the said dividend be paid to shareholders whose names in the company's Register of Members as at the close of business on May 27th 2024.
That Mrs Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, an Independent Non-Executive Director having retired by rotation, being eligible for re-election and having been presented for re-election, be and is re-elected as a Director of the Company.
That Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesinmi, an Independent Non-Executive Director, having retired by rotation, being eligible for re-election and having been presented for reelection, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company.
That Mr Kayode Filani, a Non-Executive Director, having retired by rotation, being eligible for re- election and having been presented for reelection, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company.
That Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, be and is hereby elected as the Managing Director of the Company.
That Mr. Abiodun Adegbesan, be and is hereby elected as an Executive Director of the Company.
That the Directors be and hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2024 financial year.
That, the three (3) valid nominations received by the Company Secretary in the names of Mrs Samiat Odunuga, Mr Ismail Adamu, Mr Rotimi Aina be elected as shareholders representatives to the Board's Statutory Audit Committee, while Mr. Anyawu Anogwi and Mrs. Laila St. Matthew- Daniel be the Board's representatives in the Committee".
SPECIAL BUSINESS BY ORDINARY RESOLUTION:
That the remuneration of the Non - Executive Directors be and is hereby fixed at the sum of N2,500,000 (Two Million and Five Hundred Naira) per Director; and for the Chairman be N3,000,000 (Three Million Naira only) per annum. Such payment to be effective from January 1, 2024.
That the general mandate given to the Company to enter into recurrent transactions of a revenue or trading nature with related parties or interested persons for the Company's day-to-day operations, be and is hereby renewed.
Jesuyemisi Odeyemi
Company Secretary
