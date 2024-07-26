SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

DIRECTORS' CERTIFICATION REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2024

We have reviewed the condensed financial statements of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc for the period ended 30 June, 2024

Based on our knowledge, these condensed financial statements do not;

Contain any untrue statement of a material fact or; Omit to state material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstance under which such statements were made The condensed financial statements and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the condensed financial statements

The Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;

we have; designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the Company, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared; continuously evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls on a quarterly basis;