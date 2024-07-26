SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
(RC:813022)
UNAUDITED
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED
30 JUNE 2024
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PAGES
CORPORATE INFORMATION
2-3
DIRECTORS' CERTIFICATION REPORT
4
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
5
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
6
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
7
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
8
FREE FLOAT ANALYSIS
9
CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9 - 25
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
REGISTERED CORPORATION
813022
TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
04683753-0001
DIRECTORS:
Barrister (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi
Chairman
Mrs. Adenike Aboderin
Managing Director
Mr. Babatunde Afolabi
Executive Director
Mr. Abiodun Adegbesan
Executive Director
Mrs. Boma Ukwunna
Executive Director
Mr. Herbert Odika
Executive Director
Dr. Oluropo Owolabi
Non-Executive Director
Barrister Oladipo Kayode Filani
Non-Executive Director
Captain Shehu Iyal
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Anogwi Anyanwu
Independent Director
Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Laila Jean St. Matthew-Daniel
Independent Non-Executive Director
PRINCIPAL OFFICERS:
Mrs. Adenike Aboderin
Managing Director/CEO
Mrs. Boma Ukwunna
Executive Director - Cargo Services
Mr. Babatunde Afolabi
Executive Director IT and Business Development
Mr. Herbert Odika
Executive Director - Operations
Mr. Abiodun Adegbesan
Executive Director - Finance and Admin.
Mr. Olugbenga Okeowo
GM- Operations
Mr. Donald Adekunle
GM- Cargo Services
Ms Jesuyemisi Odeyemi
GM- Legal/ Company Secretary
Mr. James Oriowo
AGM- Engineering and Maintenance
Mr. Hamzat Bola Olaniyan
AGM- Billing
Mr. Yinka Afolabi Ogungbemi
AGM- Admin Services and Project
Mr. Taiwo Olayemi Mogaji
AGM- Internal Control
Mr. Folorunso Elegbede
AGM - Human Resources
Mrs. Christie Oseghale
AGM - Safety and Quality Assurance
Mr. Bamaiya Gumuti
Head - Security
Mr. Folarin Ilemoboye
SM- Procurement
REGISTERED OFFICE
54, Warehouse Road, Apapa, Lagos State
OPERATIONAL OFFICE ADDRESS:
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex,
Cargo Terminal,
Murtala Muhammed International Airport,
Ikeja,
Lagos State.
COMPANY SECRETARY:
Jesuyemisi Odeyemi
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex,
Cargo Terminal,
Murtala Muhammed International Airport,
Ikeja,
Lagos State..
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
PRINCIPAL BANKERS:
Access Bank Plc.
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
First City Monument Bank Plc.
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Keystone Bank Limited.
Lotus Bank
Parallex Bank
Polaris Bank Limited
Providus Bank
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.
Sterling Bank Plc.
Union Bank of Nigeria Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc.
Wema Bank Plc.
Zenith Bank Plc.
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
Gbenga Badejo and Co.
(Chartered Accountants)
A Correspondent Firm of Reanda International
Plot 8A, Ajumobi Olorunoje Street,
Off Acme Road, By First Bank,
Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos State
Tel.: 0809-622-7865.
Email: info@gbc-consult.com
www.gbc-consult.com
SOLICITORS
Justification Law Firm
7, Kolawole Odunsi Street,
Off Unity Road, Mobolaji Bank, Anthony way,
REGISTRARS:
Apel Capital Registrars Limited
8, Alhaji Bashorun Street, Off Norman Williams Street, Ikoyi,
Lagos State.
ADVISERS
J. Ajayi Patunola & Co.
FRC/2013/0000000000679
Estate Surveyors & Valuers
3, Adelabu Close, Opp Custom Training College Gate,
Off Ola-Ayinde/Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Seyi Katola & Co.
(Chartered Accountants)
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003609
Actuarial Valuers
1, Babatunde Ladega Street
Omole Bus-Stop
Lagos State.
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
DIRECTORS' CERTIFICATION REPORT
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2024
We have reviewed the condensed financial statements of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc for the period ended 30 June, 2024
Based on our knowledge, these condensed financial statements do not;
- Contain any untrue statement of a material fact or;
- Omit to state material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstance under which such statements were made
- The condensed financial statements and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the condensed financial statements
The Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
we have;
- designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the Company, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared;
- continuously evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls on a quarterly basis;
…………………………………………..
…………………………………………..
Barr. (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi
Mrs.Adenike Aboderin
Chairman
Managing Director/CEO
FRC/2015/NBA/00000013106
FRC/2021/PRO/00000022723
25th July,
25th July,
Date: …………………. 2024
Date: …………………. 2024
…………………………………………..
Mr. Abiodun Adegbesan
Director - Finance and Admin
FRC/2024/PRO/DIR/003/831228
25th July,
Date: …………………. 2024
FRC/2024/PRO/DIR/003/831228
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
3 Months Ended
6 Months Ended
Year Ended
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
31 Dec., 2023
NOTE
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
3
6,314,788
4,073,731
12,110,046
7,454,813
16,546,685
Direct cost
4
(2,561,568)
(1,993,222)
(5,100,387)
(3,885,850)
(8,350,701)
Gross profit
3,753,220
2,080,509
7,009,659
3,568,963
8,195,984
Other operating income
5
64,467
22,760
129,563
41,324
293,912
Administration expenses
6
(1,944,080)
(1,241,600)
(3,370,302)
(2,155,897)
(5,545,464)
Profit from operation
1,873,607
861,669
3,768,920
1,454,390
2,944,432
Finance Income
7
82,452
607,158
217,256
618,808
400,283
Finance expense
7
(74,533)
(84,045)
(154,126)
(167,998)
(714,428)
Operating profit before taxation
1,881,525
1,384,782
3,832,050
1,905,199
2,630,287
Tax expense
28
(312,402)
(457,096)
(647,018)
(735,758)
(675,609)
Profit for the year
1,569,123
927,686
3,185,032
1,169,441
1,954,679
Other comprehensive income
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Recognition of foreign exchange difference
24
(69,768)
-
1,070,933
-
1,304,796
(Reversal)/recognition of actuarial loss on defined
benefit obligation
20
-
-
-
-
-
Recognition of related tax on defined benefit obligation
28
-
-
-
-
206,294
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(69,768)
-
1,070,933
-
1,511,090
Total comprehensive income for the year
1,499,356
927,686
4,255,964
1,169,441
3,465,769
Earnings per share
Basic earnings - kobo
26
116
69
235
86
144
Diluted earnings - kobo
26
116
69
235
86
144
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT,
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
31 Dec., 2023
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
NOTE
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Property, plant and equipment
9
15,458,165
14,170,222
15,082,194
Investment properties
10
718,269
722,289
733,627
Intangible assets
11
4,078,354
4,080,124
4,079,240
Deferred tax assets
29
1,073,516
926,918
1,073,516
21,328,304
19,899,554
20,968,577
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
12
1,797,708
676,053
915,915
Trade and other receivables
13
12,105,485
8,500,279
9,716,297
Cash and cash equivalent
14
2,731,426
1,082,531
2,465,108
16,634,619
10,258,863
13,097,320
TOTAL ASSETS
37,962,923
30,158,417
34,065,897
EQUITY
Share capital
19
676,790
676,790
676,790
Share premium
25
4,784,010
4,784,010
4,784,010
Retained earnings
21
9,175,384
5,611,188
6,396,427
Actuarial valuation reserve
23
529,431
323,137
529,431
Foreign exchange reserve
24
2,375,729
-
1,304,796
Revaluation reserve
22
9,088,895
9,088,895
9,088,895
26,630,239
20,484,021
22,780,349
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long term borrowings
16
2,958,399
3,387,057
3,372,124
Deferred income
27
79,001
129,126
13,483
Defined Benefit Obligations
20
3,115,505
2,359,882
3,023,548
6,152,906
5,876,066
6,409,155
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payable and other payables
15
3,942,233
2,752,828
4,123,186
Short term borrowings
16
124,403
204,993
124,403
Deferred income
27
46,014
35,014
46,014
Current income tax liabilities
28
1,067,128
805,495
582,790
5,179,779
3,798,330
4,876,393
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
37,962,923
30,158,417
34,065,897
The condensed financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25th July, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
…………………………………………….
…………………………………………..
…………………………………………..
Barr. (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi, MON
Mrs.Adenike Aboderin
Mr. Abiodun Adegbesan
Chairman
Managing Director/CEO
Director - Finance and Admin
FRC/2015/NBA/00000013106
FRC/2021/PRO/00000022723
FRC/2024/PRO/DIR/003/831228
25th July,
Date: ………………….25th July, 2024
25th July,
Date: …………………. 2024
Date: …………………. 2024
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2024
FOREIGN
ACTUARIAL
EXCHANGE
SHARE
SHARE
RETAINED
VALUATION
TRANSLATION
REVALUATION
TOTAL
CAPITAL
PREMIUM
EARNINGS
RESERVE
RESERVE
RESERVE
EQUITY
NOTE
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
676,790
4,784,010
4,665,090
323,137
-
9,088,895
19,537,922
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
Profit for the year
-
-
1,954,679
-
1,954,679
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
206,294
1,304,796
-
1,511,090
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
1,954,679
206,294
1,304,796
-
3,465,769
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity
Dividend Paid
-
-
(223,342)
-
-
-
(223,342)
Balance at 31 December 2023
676,790
4,784,010
6,396,427
529,431
1,304,796
9,088,895
22,780,349
Balance at 1 January 2023
676,790
4,784,010
4,665,090
323,137
-
9,088,895
19,537,922
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
Profit for the year
-
-
1,169,441
-
-
-
1,169,441
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
1,169,441
-
-
1,169,441
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity
Dividend Paid
-
-
(223,341)
-
-
-
(223,341)
Balance at 30 June 2023
676,790
4,784,010
5,611,189
323,137
-
9,088,895
20,484,021
Balance at 1 January 2024
676,790
4,784,010
6,396,427
529,431
1,304,796
9,088,895
22,780,349
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
Profit for the year
-
-
3,185,032
-
-
-
3,185,032
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
1,070,933
-
1,070,933
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
-
-
3,185,032
-
1,070,933
-
4,255,964
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity
Dividend Paid
-
-
(406,074)
-
-
-
(406,074)
Balance at 30 June 2024
676,790
4,784,010
9,175,384
529,431
2,375,729
9,088,895
26,630,239
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
6 Months Ended
6 Months Ended
Year Ended
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
31 Dec., 2023
NOTE
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before taxation
3,832,050
1,905,198
2,630,287
Adjustments for net income to net cash provided by
operating activites
Finance Expenses
7
154,126
167,998
714,428
Allowance for impairment on Receivables
-
-
166,724
Provision for Employee benefit
20
264,879
188,324
662,986
Foreign Exchange Difference
24
1,070,933
-
1,304,796
Investment Property- Depreciation
10
15,358
12,242
27,268
Intangible Asset- Amortisation
11
886
886
1,770
Property Plant & Equipment-Depreciation
9
1,145,015
1,037,835
2,125,083
6,483,246
3,312,483
7,633,342
Changes in working capital
Increase in trade and other receivables
(2,389,188)
(4,282,496)
(5,665,238)
Increase in inventories
(881,793)
(60,400)
(300,262)
(Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables
(180,951)
(798,099)
572,257
Increase in deferred income
65,518
120,373
15,729
Cash generated from operations
3,096,831
(1,708,139)
2,255,827
Tax paid
28
(162,680)
(140,650)
(243,509)
Payment made by the employer on the Employee
Benefit
20
(172,923)
(68,528)
(226,736)
Finance expenses paid
(154,126)
(167,998)
(367,214)
Net cash inflow from operating activities
2,607,102
(2,085,315)
1,418,368
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
9
(1,520,985)
(949,153)
(2,948,373)
Investment Properties
10
-
-
(26,364)
Net cash outflow used in investing activities
(1,520,985)
(949,153)
(2,974,737)
Financing Activities:
Dividend
(406,074)
(223,341)
(223,341)
Repayment of borrowings
16
(413,725)
(43,401)
(138,923)
Net cash inflow used in financing activities
(819,799)
(266,741)
(362,264)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
266,318
(3,301,209)
(1,918,632)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
2,465,108
4,383,740
4,383,740
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
14
2,731,426
1,082,531
2,465,108
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
FREE FLOAT ANALYSIS
Shareholding structure/Free Float Status
31 December 2023
31 December 2022
Description
Percentage (in
Percentage (in
relation to
relation to issued
issued Share
Units
Share Capital)
Units
Capital)
Issued Share Capital
1,353,580,000
100%
1,353,580,000
100%
Details of Substancial Shareholdings (5% and above)
AFOLABI TAIWO OLAYINKA
378,616,989
27.97
379,041,989
28.00
SIFAX SHIPPING COMPANY LTD
443,331,091
32.75
443,331,091
32.75
AFOLABI FOLASHADE A.
241,816,960
17.86
241,816,960
17.86
Total Substantial Shareholdings
1,063,765,040
78.59
1,064,190,040
78.62
Details of Directors Shareholdings (Direct and indirect), excluding directors' holding substantial interests
Name(s) of Directors
AFOLABI TAIWO OLAYINKA
-
-
-
-
CHIKE OGEAH (Direct) - Retired in June 2022
537,600
0.040
537,600
0.040
ANOGWI ANYANWU (Direct)
50,000
0.004
50,000
0.004
OLUROPO SAKA OWOLABI(Direct)
5,322,500
0.393
5,322,500
0.393
SHEHU USMAN IYAL
-
-
-
-
ARIYO OLUTOYE OLUWOLE - Retired in June 2022
-
-
-
-
FILANI KAYODE OLADIPUPO (Direct)
4,000,000
0.296
4,000,000
0.296
FILANI KAYODE OLADIPUPO (Indirect)
8,000,000
0.591
8,000,000
0.591
BASIL AGBOARUMI U (Direct)
-
-
55,000
0.004
ADENIKE E. ABODERIN
-
-
-
-
ABIODUN ADEGBESAN OLUGBENGA
-
-
-
-
OLANIYI ALAMU ADIGUN
-
-
-
-
BOMA UKWUNNA
-
-
-
-
AFOLABI BABATUNDE OLANREWAJU
-
-
-
-
LAILA ST. MATHEW DANIEL - Appointed in June 2022
-
-
-
-
BUKOLA BELLO-JAYESIMI - Appointed in June 2022
-
-
-
-
Total Directors' Shareholdings
17,910,100.00
1.32
17,965,100.00
1.33
Share Price as at end of period (₦)
20.40
5.00
Free Float
271,849,860
20.08
271,849,860
20.08
Free Float in value (₦)
5,545,737,144
1,359,249,300
Declaration:
SAHCO plc has a free float of 20.08% as at 30 June 2024is in
compliance with the Exchange' rules on the requirements for all
companies listed on the Main Board to maintain a free float of 20% and
above.
