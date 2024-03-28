SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER,

2023

2022

NOTE

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

6

16,546,685

11,125,330

Direct Cost

7

(8,350,701)

(6,759,284)

Gross Profit

8,195,984

4,366,047

Other Operating Income

8

293,912

475,413

Administrative Expenses

9

(5,545,464)

(4,074,381)

Profit from operations

2,944,432

767,079

Finance Income

10

400,283

19,829

Finance Expense

10

(714,428)

(317,325)

Operating Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

2,630,287

469,583

Income Tax Expense

32

(675,609)

(160,247)

Profit for the year

1,954,678

309,336

Other comprehensive income

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Recognition of foreign exchange difference

28

1,304,796

-

(Reversal)/recognition of actuarial loss on defined benefit

24

obligation

-

-

Recognition of related tax on defined benefit obligation

24

206,294

155,287

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

1,511,090

155,287

Total comprehensive income for the year

3,465,769

464,623

Earnings per share

Basic earnings - kobo

30

144.41

22.85

Diluted earnings - kobo

30

144.41

22.85

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

1

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER,

2023

2022

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

NOTE

₦'000

₦'000

Property, Plant and Equipment

13

15,082,194

14,258,905

Investment Properties

14

733,627

734,531

Intangible Assets

15

4,079,240

4,081,010

Deferred Tax Assets

33

1,073,516

926,918

20,968,577

20,001,363

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

16

915,915

615,653

Trade and Other Receivables

17

9,716,297

4,217,783

Cash and Bank Balances

18

950,488

4,015,148

Short Term Investment

18

1,514,620

368,593

13,097,320

9,217,176

TOTAL ASSETS

34,065,897

29,218,539

EQUITY

Ordinary Share capital

23

676,790

676,790

Share Premium

28

4,784,010

4,784,010

Retained Earnings

25

6,396,426

4,665,090

Actuarial Valuation Reserve

27

529,431

323,137

Foreign Exchange Translation Reserve

28

1,304,796

-

Revaluation Reserve

26

9,088,895

9,088,895

22,780,348

19,537,921

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long Term Borrowings

20

3,372,124

3,430,457

Deferred Income

31

13,483

8,753

Deferred Tax Liability

33

-

-

Defined Benefit Obligations

24

3,023,551

2,240,086

6,409,158

5,679,297

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade Payable and Other Payables

19

4,123,184

3,550,928

Short Term Borrowings

20

124,403

204,993

Deferred Income

31

46,014

35,014

Income Tax Liabilities

32

582,791

210,387

4,876,392

4,001,321

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

34,065,897

29,218,539

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March , 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

…………………………………………… .

Barr. (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi, MON Chairman FRC/2015/NBA/00000013106

…………………………… .

Mr. Basil Agboarumi Managing Director/CEO FRC/2019/IODN/00000019784

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

. …………………………… Mr. Rotimi Omotoso Chief Finance Officer FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014593

2

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31 DECEMBER, 2023

ORDINARYSHARESHARE CAPITAL PREMIUMBalance at 1 January 2022

Impact of correction of errors

Balance after adjustment for Prior year errors Total Comprehensive Income for the year Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year Total Comprehensive Income for the year

Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity Dividend Paid (Note 33)

Issue of Ordinary Shares

Balance at 31 December 2022

Balance at 1 January 2023

Total Comprehensive Income for the year Profit for the year

Other comprehensive lncome for the year Total Comprehensive Income for the year

Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity Dividend Paid (Note 33)

Issue of Ordinary Shares

Balance at 31 December 2023

NOTE

25

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

RETAINED EARNINGS

₦'000

676,790

676,790

₦'000

₦'000

676,790

676,790

676,790

4,784,010

4,623,746

(44,650)

4,784,010

4,579,096

- - -

- -

-

- - -

309,336 - 309,336

- -

(223,342)

(223,342)

4,784,010

4,665,090

4,784,010 4,665,090

- -

  • - 1,954,678

-4,784,010

- --- 1,954,678

6,396,426

(223,342)

(223,342)

ACTUARIAL VALUATION

RESERVE

₦'000

- 155,287 155,287

323,137

206,294

529,431

167,850

167,850

323,137

  • 206,294 1,304,796

- --

FOREIGN

EXCHANGE

REVALUATION

TOTAL

TRANSLATION

RESERVE

EQUITY

RESERVE

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

9,088,895

19,341,291

(44,650)

9,088,895

19,296,641

-

309,336

-

155,287

-

464,623

-

(223,342)

-

(223,342)

9,088,895

19,537,921

9,088,895

19,537,921

-

1,954,678

-

1,511,090

-

3,465,769

-

-

(223,342)

9,088,895

22,780,348

- -

-

-

- - -

-

1,304,796

-1,304,796

3

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit for the year

Adjustments for net income to net cash provided by

operating activites

Impact of Prior year Adjustment

Finance Expenses

Allowance for Impairment on Receivables

Provision for Employee Benefit

Foreign Exchange Difference

Investment Property- Depreciation

Intangible Asset- Amortisation

Property Plant and Equipment-Depreciation

Changes in working capital

Increase in Trade and Other Receivables

Decrease/(Increase) in Inventories

(Decrease)/ increase in Trade and Other Payables

(Decrease/)Increase in Deferred Income

Cash generated from operations

Tax Paid

Payment made by the employer on Employee

Benefit

Finance Expenses Paid

Net cash inflow from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment

Acquisition of Investment Properties

Purchase of Intangible Asset

Net cash outflow used in investing activities

Financing Activities:

Dividend Paid

Loan Received

Repayment of Borrowings

Net cash inflow used in financing activities

Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December

Represented By

Cash and Bank Balances

Short Term Investment

2023

2022

NOTE

₦'000

₦'000

2,630,287

469,583

-

(44,650)

10

714,428

314,546

166,724

128,073

24

662,986

460,533

1,304,796

-

14

27,268

28,342

1,770

1,770

13

2,125,083

1,992,747

7,633,342

3,350,944

(5,665,238)

(977,239)

(300,262)

(304,891)

572,257

846,455

15,729

(68,494)

2,255,827

2,846,775

32

(243,509)

(636,545)

24

(226,736)

(130,921)

(367,214)

(73,133)

1,418,368

2,006,176

13

(2,948,373)

(2,630,103)

14

(26,364)

(7,015)

15

-

(16,018)

(2,974,737)

(2,653,136)

(223,341)

(223,341)

-

3,500,000

20

(138,923)

(80,415)

(362,264)

3,196,244

(1,918,632)

2,549,283

4,383,740

1,834,458

2,465,108

4,383,740

950,488

4,015,148

1,514,620

368,593

2,465,108

4,383,740

18

4

