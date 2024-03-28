SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER,

2023 2022 NOTE ₦'000 ₦'000 Revenue 6 16,546,685 11,125,330 Direct Cost 7 (8,350,701) (6,759,284) Gross Profit 8,195,984 4,366,047 Other Operating Income 8 293,912 475,413 Administrative Expenses 9 (5,545,464) (4,074,381) Profit from operations 2,944,432 767,079 Finance Income 10 400,283 19,829 Finance Expense 10 (714,428) (317,325) Operating Profit Before Income Tax Expenses 2,630,287 469,583 Income Tax Expense 32 (675,609) (160,247) Profit for the year 1,954,678 309,336 Other comprehensive income Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Recognition of foreign exchange difference 28 1,304,796 - (Reversal)/recognition of actuarial loss on defined benefit 24 obligation - - Recognition of related tax on defined benefit obligation 24 206,294 155,287 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 1,511,090 155,287 Total comprehensive income for the year 3,465,769 464,623 Earnings per share Basic earnings - kobo 30 144.41 22.85 Diluted earnings - kobo 30 144.41 22.85

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER,

2023 2022 NON-CURRENT ASSETS NOTE ₦'000 ₦'000 Property, Plant and Equipment 13 15,082,194 14,258,905 Investment Properties 14 733,627 734,531 Intangible Assets 15 4,079,240 4,081,010 Deferred Tax Assets 33 1,073,516 926,918 20,968,577 20,001,363 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 16 915,915 615,653 Trade and Other Receivables 17 9,716,297 4,217,783 Cash and Bank Balances 18 950,488 4,015,148 Short Term Investment 18 1,514,620 368,593 13,097,320 9,217,176 TOTAL ASSETS 34,065,897 29,218,539 EQUITY Ordinary Share capital 23 676,790 676,790 Share Premium 28 4,784,010 4,784,010 Retained Earnings 25 6,396,426 4,665,090 Actuarial Valuation Reserve 27 529,431 323,137 Foreign Exchange Translation Reserve 28 1,304,796 - Revaluation Reserve 26 9,088,895 9,088,895 22,780,348 19,537,921 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long Term Borrowings 20 3,372,124 3,430,457 Deferred Income 31 13,483 8,753 Deferred Tax Liability 33 - - Defined Benefit Obligations 24 3,023,551 2,240,086 6,409,158 5,679,297 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade Payable and Other Payables 19 4,123,184 3,550,928 Short Term Borrowings 20 124,403 204,993 Deferred Income 31 46,014 35,014 Income Tax Liabilities 32 582,791 210,387 4,876,392 4,001,321 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 34,065,897 29,218,539

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March , 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

…………………………………………… .

Barr. (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi, MON Chairman FRC/2015/NBA/00000013106

…………………………… .

Mr. Basil Agboarumi Managing Director/CEO FRC/2019/IODN/00000019784

. …………………………… Mr. Rotimi Omotoso Chief Finance Officer FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014593

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31 DECEMBER, 2023

ORDINARYSHARESHARE CAPITAL PREMIUMBalance at 1 January 2022

Impact of correction of errors

Balance after adjustment for Prior year errors Total Comprehensive Income for the year Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income for the year Total Comprehensive Income for the year

Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity Dividend Paid (Note 33)

Issue of Ordinary Shares

Balance at 31 December 2022

Balance at 1 January 2023

Total Comprehensive Income for the year Profit for the year

Other comprehensive lncome for the year Total Comprehensive Income for the year

Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity Dividend Paid (Note 33)

Issue of Ordinary Shares

Balance at 31 December 2023

NOTE

25

RETAINED EARNINGS

₦'000

676,790

676,790

₦'000

₦'000

676,790

676,790

676,790

4,784,010

4,623,746

(44,650)

4,784,010

4,579,096

- - -

- -

-

- - -

309,336 - 309,336

- -

(223,342)

(223,342)

4,784,010

4,665,090

4,784,010 4,665,090

- -

- 1,954,678

-4,784,010

- --- 1,954,678

6,396,426

(223,342)

(223,342)

ACTUARIAL VALUATION

RESERVE

₦'000

- 155,287 155,287

323,137

206,294

529,431

167,850

167,850

323,137

206,294 1,304,796

- --

FOREIGN EXCHANGE REVALUATION TOTAL TRANSLATION RESERVE EQUITY RESERVE ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 9,088,895 19,341,291 (44,650) 9,088,895 19,296,641 - 309,336 - 155,287 - 464,623 - (223,342) - (223,342) 9,088,895 19,537,921 9,088,895 19,537,921 - 1,954,678 - 1,511,090 - 3,465,769 - - (223,342) 9,088,895 22,780,348 - -

-

-

- - -

-

1,304,796

-1,304,796

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the year Adjustments for net income to net cash provided by operating activites Impact of Prior year Adjustment Finance Expenses Allowance for Impairment on Receivables Provision for Employee Benefit Foreign Exchange Difference Investment Property- Depreciation Intangible Asset- Amortisation Property Plant and Equipment-Depreciation Changes in working capital Increase in Trade and Other Receivables Decrease/(Increase) in Inventories (Decrease)/ increase in Trade and Other Payables (Decrease/)Increase in Deferred Income Cash generated from operations Tax Paid Payment made by the employer on Employee Benefit Finance Expenses Paid Net cash inflow from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment Acquisition of Investment Properties Purchase of Intangible Asset Net cash outflow used in investing activities Financing Activities: Dividend Paid Loan Received Repayment of Borrowings Net cash inflow used in financing activities Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December Represented By Cash and Bank Balances Short Term Investment 2023 2022 NOTE ₦'000 ₦'000 2,630,287 469,583 - (44,650) 10 714,428 314,546 166,724 128,073 24 662,986 460,533 1,304,796 - 14 27,268 28,342 1,770 1,770 13 2,125,083 1,992,747 7,633,342 3,350,944 (5,665,238) (977,239) (300,262) (304,891) 572,257 846,455 15,729 (68,494) 2,255,827 2,846,775 32 (243,509) (636,545) 24 (226,736) (130,921) (367,214) (73,133) 1,418,368 2,006,176 13 (2,948,373) (2,630,103) 14 (26,364) (7,015) 15 - (16,018) (2,974,737) (2,653,136) (223,341) (223,341) - 3,500,000 20 (138,923) (80,415) (362,264) 3,196,244 (1,918,632) 2,549,283 4,383,740 1,834,458 2,465,108 4,383,740 950,488 4,015,148 1,514,620 368,593 2,465,108 4,383,740 18

