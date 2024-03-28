SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER,
2023
2022
NOTE
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
6
16,546,685
11,125,330
Direct Cost
7
(8,350,701)
(6,759,284)
Gross Profit
8,195,984
4,366,047
Other Operating Income
8
293,912
475,413
Administrative Expenses
9
(5,545,464)
(4,074,381)
Profit from operations
2,944,432
767,079
Finance Income
10
400,283
19,829
Finance Expense
10
(714,428)
(317,325)
Operating Profit Before Income Tax Expenses
2,630,287
469,583
Income Tax Expense
32
(675,609)
(160,247)
Profit for the year
1,954,678
309,336
Other comprehensive income
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Recognition of foreign exchange difference
28
1,304,796
-
(Reversal)/recognition of actuarial loss on defined benefit
24
obligation
-
-
Recognition of related tax on defined benefit obligation
24
206,294
155,287
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
1,511,090
155,287
Total comprehensive income for the year
3,465,769
464,623
Earnings per share
Basic earnings - kobo
30
144.41
22.85
Diluted earnings - kobo
30
144.41
22.85
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
1
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER,
2023
2022
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
NOTE
₦'000
₦'000
Property, Plant and Equipment
13
15,082,194
14,258,905
Investment Properties
14
733,627
734,531
Intangible Assets
15
4,079,240
4,081,010
Deferred Tax Assets
33
1,073,516
926,918
20,968,577
20,001,363
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
16
915,915
615,653
Trade and Other Receivables
17
9,716,297
4,217,783
Cash and Bank Balances
18
950,488
4,015,148
Short Term Investment
18
1,514,620
368,593
13,097,320
9,217,176
TOTAL ASSETS
34,065,897
29,218,539
EQUITY
Ordinary Share capital
23
676,790
676,790
Share Premium
28
4,784,010
4,784,010
Retained Earnings
25
6,396,426
4,665,090
Actuarial Valuation Reserve
27
529,431
323,137
Foreign Exchange Translation Reserve
28
1,304,796
-
Revaluation Reserve
26
9,088,895
9,088,895
22,780,348
19,537,921
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long Term Borrowings
20
3,372,124
3,430,457
Deferred Income
31
13,483
8,753
Deferred Tax Liability
33
-
-
Defined Benefit Obligations
24
3,023,551
2,240,086
6,409,158
5,679,297
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade Payable and Other Payables
19
4,123,184
3,550,928
Short Term Borrowings
20
124,403
204,993
Deferred Income
31
46,014
35,014
Income Tax Liabilities
32
582,791
210,387
4,876,392
4,001,321
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
34,065,897
29,218,539
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March , 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
…………………………………………… .
Barr. (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi, MON Chairman FRC/2015/NBA/00000013106
…………………………… .
Mr. Basil Agboarumi Managing Director/CEO FRC/2019/IODN/00000019784
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
. …………………………… Mr. Rotimi Omotoso Chief Finance Officer FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014593
2
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31 DECEMBER, 2023
ORDINARYSHARESHARE CAPITAL PREMIUMBalance at 1 January 2022
Impact of correction of errors
Balance after adjustment for Prior year errors Total Comprehensive Income for the year Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year Total Comprehensive Income for the year
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity Dividend Paid (Note 33)
Issue of Ordinary Shares
Balance at 31 December 2022
Balance at 1 January 2023
Total Comprehensive Income for the year Profit for the year
Other comprehensive lncome for the year Total Comprehensive Income for the year
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity Dividend Paid (Note 33)
Issue of Ordinary Shares
Balance at 31 December 2023
NOTE
25
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
RETAINED EARNINGS
₦'000
676,790
676,790
₦'000
₦'000
676,790
676,790
676,790
4,784,010
4,623,746
(44,650)
4,784,010
4,579,096
- - -
- -
-
- - -
309,336 - 309,336
- -
(223,342)
(223,342)
4,784,010
4,665,090
4,784,010 4,665,090
- -
- 1,954,678
-4,784,010
- --- 1,954,678
6,396,426
(223,342)
(223,342)
ACTUARIAL VALUATION
RESERVE
₦'000
- 155,287 155,287
323,137
206,294
529,431
167,850
167,850
323,137
206,294 1,304,796
- --
FOREIGN
EXCHANGE
REVALUATION
TOTAL
TRANSLATION
RESERVE
EQUITY
RESERVE
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
9,088,895
19,341,291
(44,650)
9,088,895
19,296,641
-
309,336
-
155,287
-
464,623
-
(223,342)
-
(223,342)
9,088,895
19,537,921
9,088,895
19,537,921
-
1,954,678
-
1,511,090
-
3,465,769
-
-
(223,342)
9,088,895
22,780,348
- -
-
-
- - -
-
1,304,796
-1,304,796
3
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit for the year
Adjustments for net income to net cash provided by
operating activites
Impact of Prior year Adjustment
Finance Expenses
Allowance for Impairment on Receivables
Provision for Employee Benefit
Foreign Exchange Difference
Investment Property- Depreciation
Intangible Asset- Amortisation
Property Plant and Equipment-Depreciation
Changes in working capital
Increase in Trade and Other Receivables
Decrease/(Increase) in Inventories
(Decrease)/ increase in Trade and Other Payables
(Decrease/)Increase in Deferred Income
Cash generated from operations
Tax Paid
Payment made by the employer on Employee
Benefit
Finance Expenses Paid
Net cash inflow from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment
Acquisition of Investment Properties
Purchase of Intangible Asset
Net cash outflow used in investing activities
Financing Activities:
Dividend Paid
Loan Received
Repayment of Borrowings
Net cash inflow used in financing activities
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December
Represented By
Cash and Bank Balances
Short Term Investment
2023
2022
NOTE
₦'000
₦'000
2,630,287
469,583
-
(44,650)
10
714,428
314,546
166,724
128,073
24
662,986
460,533
1,304,796
-
14
27,268
28,342
1,770
1,770
13
2,125,083
1,992,747
7,633,342
3,350,944
(5,665,238)
(977,239)
(300,262)
(304,891)
572,257
846,455
15,729
(68,494)
2,255,827
2,846,775
32
(243,509)
(636,545)
24
(226,736)
(130,921)
(367,214)
(73,133)
1,418,368
2,006,176
13
(2,948,373)
(2,630,103)
14
(26,364)
(7,015)
15
-
(16,018)
(2,974,737)
(2,653,136)
(223,341)
(223,341)
-
3,500,000
20
(138,923)
(80,415)
(362,264)
3,196,244
(1,918,632)
2,549,283
4,383,740
1,834,458
2,465,108
4,383,740
950,488
4,015,148
1,514,620
368,593
2,465,108
4,383,740
18
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 14:50:26 UTC.