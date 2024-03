Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC specialises in the provision of airport services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - freight handling services (63.7%); - aircraft and baggage handling services (28.7%); - rental of handling equipment (3.7%); - bus transport services (0.6%); - provision of security services (0.4%); - restaurant operation (0.2%); - other (2.7%).

Sector Airport Services