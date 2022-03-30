Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYAVN   NGSKYAVN0003

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(SKYAVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/30/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(RC:813022)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

GBENGA BADEJO & CO.

(CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS)

A Correspondent Firm of Reanda International. An international network of independent accounting and consulting firms.

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGES

CORPORATE INFORMATION

2-3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

4

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

5-13

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

14

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

15-24

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

25

REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

26-30

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

32

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

33

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

34

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

35-83

OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES:

VALUE ADDED STATEMENT

84

FIVE YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY

85

1

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

REGISTERED NUMBER:

RC:813022

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

04683753-0001

DIRECTORS:

Barrister (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi

Chairman

Barrister Chike Ogeah

Vice Chairman

Mr. Basil Agboarumi

Managing Director

Mr. Babatunde Afolabi

Executive Director

Mr. Olaniyi Adigun

Executive Director

Mrs. Boma Ukwunna

Executive Director

Mr. Olutoye Ariyo

Non-Executive Director

Dr. Oluropo Owolabi

Non-Executive Director

Barrister Oladipo Kayode Filani

Non-Executive Director

Captain Shehu Iyal

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Anogwi Anyanwu

Independent Director

PRINCIPAL OFFICERS:

Basil Agboarumi

Managing Director/CEO

Olaniyi Adigun

Executive Director - Sales and Marketing

Boma Ukwunna

Executive Director - Cargo Services

Babatunde Afolabi

Executive Director IT and Business Development

James Oriowo

AGM- Engineering and Maintenance

Olugbenga Okeowo

AGM- Operations

Olajide Kafidipe

AGM- Cargo Services

Hamzat Bola Olaniyan

AGM- Billing

Yinka Afolabi Ogungbemi

AGM- Admin Services an Project

Omolara Bello

AGM- Legal/ Company Secretary

Taiwo Olayemi Mogaji

AGM- Internal Audit

Rotimi Omotoso

Chief Finance Officer

Oyeyemi George Ademeso

Head- Business Development

Folorunso Elegbede

AGM - Human Resources

Christie Oseghale

AGM - Safety and Quality Assurance

Adebowale Okunlola

Head - Security

Ayodele Taoheed Sanusi

Head - Procurement

REGISTERED OFFICE

OPERATIONAL OFFICE ADDRESS:

COMPANY SECRETARY:

54, Warehouse Road, Apapa, Lagos State

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex, Cargo Terminal,

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,

Lagos State.

Ms. Omolara Bello

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex, Cargo Terminal,

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,

Lagos State..

2

CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONT'D)

PRINCIPAL BANKERS:INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Access Bank Plc. Ecobank Nigeria Limited Fidelity Bank Plc.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited First City Monument Bank Plc. Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Keystone Bank Limited. Polaris Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. Sterling Bank Plc.

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. United Bank for Africa Plc. Zenith Bank Plc.

Gbenga Badejo and Co. (Chartered Accountants)

A Correspondent Firm of Reanda International Plot 8A, Ajumobi Olorunoje Street,

Off Acme Road, By First Bank, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos State Tel.: 0809-622-7865.

Email:info@gbc-consult.comwww.gbc-consult.com

SOLICITORS

Sceptre Law

2c, Idowu Olaitan Street, Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada Phase II, Lagos State.

H.A. Olaniyan and Co. 2nd Floor Rear Block, 208, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove,

Lagos State.

REGISTRARS:

First Registrars and Investors Services Limited 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu,

Lagos State.

ADVISERS

J. Ajayi Patunola & Co. FRC/2013/0000000000679 Estate Surveyors & Valuers

3, Adelabu Close, Opp Custom Training College Gate, Off Ola-Ayinde/Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Seyi Katola & Co. (Chartered Accountants) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003609 Actuarial Valuers

1, Babatunde Ladega Street Omole Bus-Stop

Lagos State.

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

2021

2020

Increase / (Decrease)

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS:

Total assets

24,607,589

23,626,187

981,402

Non-current assets

19,093,753

18,224,947

868,806

Total liabilities

5,266,298

4,426,950

Equity

19,341,291

19,199,237

Non-current liabilities

1,835,103

1,674,464

%

4.15

4.77

839,348

142,053

160,639

Revenue

8,707,448

6,981,593

1,725,856

Direct Cost

4,850,679

3,952,899

897,779

Gross Profit

3,856,770

3,028,693

828,077

Profit Before Income Tax

565,148

566,665

(1,517)

Profit for the year

282,030

482,377

(200,346)

Total other comprehensive income / (loss)

83,366

(84,839)

168,205

RATIOS:

Gross Profit (%)

44

43

0.9

Net Profit (%)

3

7

(4)

Current Ratio (times)

1.61

1.96

(0.36)

Return on Capital Employed (%)

1

3

(1)

Gearing (%)

5

2

3

PER SHARE DATA

Earnings Per Share (Kobo)

21

36

(15)

Dividend Per Share (Kobo)

16.50

16.50

-

Net Assets Per Share (Kobo)

1,429

1,418

10

1,353,580,000

-

4,331,456,000

2,842,518,000

3.20

2.10

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS:

18.96

0.74

9.59

24.72

22.71

27.34

(0.27)

(41.53)

(198.26)

2.10

(53.12)

(18.11)

(41.96)

145.42

Number of Issued Ordinary Share Capital (Units)1,353,580,000

Market Capitalisation Market price per share

(41.53)

- 0.74 -7,173,974,000 65.63

5.30 65.63

Current ratio indicates the company's ability to pay its current liabilities from its current assets.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) ratio measures the company's profitability and the efficiency with which its capital is employed.

Gearing ratio measures the proportion of the company's borrowed funds to its equity.

Earnings per share and net assets per share are based on profit after taxation and net assets respectively and the number of issued and fully paid ordinary shares at the end of each financial year.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
02:05pSKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/18SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/26Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
01/26Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/26SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/17SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2021Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
2021Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
2021Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
2020Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 707 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2021 584 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
Net cash 2021 1 619 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 851 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 630
Free-Float -
Chart SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Basil Udukhokhe Agboarumi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rotimi Omotoso Chief Finance Officer
Taiwo Afolabi Chairman
Afolabi Babatunde Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Boma Ukwunna Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC9.43%19
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.20%28 152
FRAPORT AG-11.22%5 388
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.1.16%4 538
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.14.38%4 166
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.41%2 826