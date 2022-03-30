SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2021
GBENGA BADEJO & CO.
(CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS)
A Correspondent Firm of Reanda International.
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PAGES
CORPORATE INFORMATION
2-3
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
4
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
5-13
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
14
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
15-24
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
25
REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
26-30
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
31
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
32
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
33
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
34
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
35-83
OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES:
VALUE ADDED STATEMENT
84
FIVE YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY
85
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
REGISTERED NUMBER:
RC:813022
TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
04683753-0001
DIRECTORS:
Barrister (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi
Chairman
Barrister Chike Ogeah
Vice Chairman
Mr. Basil Agboarumi
Managing Director
Mr. Babatunde Afolabi
Executive Director
Mr. Olaniyi Adigun
Executive Director
Mrs. Boma Ukwunna
Executive Director
Mr. Olutoye Ariyo
Non-Executive Director
Dr. Oluropo Owolabi
Non-Executive Director
Barrister Oladipo Kayode Filani
Non-Executive Director
Captain Shehu Iyal
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Anogwi Anyanwu
Independent Director
PRINCIPAL OFFICERS:
Basil Agboarumi
Managing Director/CEO
Olaniyi Adigun
Executive Director - Sales and Marketing
Boma Ukwunna
Executive Director - Cargo Services
Babatunde Afolabi
Executive Director IT and Business Development
James Oriowo
AGM- Engineering and Maintenance
Olugbenga Okeowo
AGM- Operations
Olajide Kafidipe
AGM- Cargo Services
Hamzat Bola Olaniyan
AGM- Billing
Yinka Afolabi Ogungbemi
AGM- Admin Services an Project
Omolara Bello
AGM- Legal/ Company Secretary
Taiwo Olayemi Mogaji
AGM- Internal Audit
Rotimi Omotoso
Chief Finance Officer
Oyeyemi George Ademeso
Head- Business Development
Folorunso Elegbede
AGM - Human Resources
Christie Oseghale
AGM - Safety and Quality Assurance
Adebowale Okunlola
Head - Security
Ayodele Taoheed Sanusi
Head - Procurement
REGISTERED OFFICE
OPERATIONAL OFFICE ADDRESS:
|
COMPANY SECRETARY:
54, Warehouse Road, Apapa, Lagos State
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex, Cargo Terminal,
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,
Lagos State.
Ms. Omolara Bello
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex, Cargo Terminal,
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,
Lagos State..
CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONT'D)
PRINCIPAL BANKERS:INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
Access Bank Plc. Ecobank Nigeria Limited Fidelity Bank Plc.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited First City Monument Bank Plc. Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Keystone Bank Limited. Polaris Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. Sterling Bank Plc.
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. United Bank for Africa Plc. Zenith Bank Plc.
Gbenga Badejo and Co. (Chartered Accountants)
A Correspondent Firm of Reanda International Plot 8A, Ajumobi Olorunoje Street,
Off Acme Road, By First Bank, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos State Tel.: 0809-622-7865.
Email:info@gbc-consult.comwww.gbc-consult.com
SOLICITORS
Sceptre Law
2c, Idowu Olaitan Street, Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada Phase II, Lagos State.
H.A. Olaniyan and Co. 2nd Floor Rear Block, 208, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove,
Lagos State.
REGISTRARS:
First Registrars and Investors Services Limited 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu,
Lagos State.
ADVISERS
J. Ajayi Patunola & Co. FRC/2013/0000000000679 Estate Surveyors & Valuers
3, Adelabu Close, Opp Custom Training College Gate, Off Ola-Ayinde/Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Seyi Katola & Co. (Chartered Accountants) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003609 Actuarial Valuers
1, Babatunde Ladega Street Omole Bus-Stop
Lagos State.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
2021
2020
Increase / (Decrease)
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS:
Total assets
24,607,589
23,626,187
981,402
Non-current assets
19,093,753
18,224,947
868,806
Total liabilities
5,266,298
4,426,950
Equity
19,341,291
19,199,237
Non-current liabilities
1,835,103
1,674,464
%
4.15
4.77
839,348
142,053
160,639
Revenue
8,707,448
6,981,593
1,725,856
Direct Cost
4,850,679
3,952,899
897,779
Gross Profit
3,856,770
3,028,693
828,077
Profit Before Income Tax
565,148
566,665
(1,517)
Profit for the year
282,030
482,377
(200,346)
Total other comprehensive income / (loss)
83,366
(84,839)
168,205
RATIOS:
Gross Profit (%)
44
43
0.9
Net Profit (%)
3
7
(4)
Current Ratio (times)
1.61
1.96
(0.36)
Return on Capital Employed (%)
1
3
(1)
Gearing (%)
5
2
3
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings Per Share (Kobo)
21
36
(15)
Dividend Per Share (Kobo)
16.50
16.50
-
Net Assets Per Share (Kobo)
1,429
1,418
10
1,353,580,000
-
4,331,456,000
2,842,518,000
3.20
|
2.10
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS:
18.96
0.74
9.59
24.72
22.71
27.34
(0.27)
(41.53)
(198.26)
2.10
(53.12)
(18.11)
(41.96)
145.42
Number of Issued Ordinary Share Capital (Units)1,353,580,000
Market Capitalisation Market price per share
(41.53)
- 0.74 -7,173,974,000 65.63
5.30 65.63
Current ratio indicates the company's ability to pay its current liabilities from its current assets.
Return on capital employed (ROCE) ratio measures the company's profitability and the efficiency with which its capital is employed.
Gearing ratio measures the proportion of the company's borrowed funds to its equity.
Earnings per share and net assets per share are based on profit after taxation and net assets respectively and the number of issued and fully paid ordinary shares at the end of each financial year.
