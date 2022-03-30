SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

(RC:813022)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

GBENGA BADEJO & CO.

(CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS)

A Correspondent Firm of Reanda International. An international network of independent accounting and consulting firms.

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGES CORPORATE INFORMATION 2-3 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 4 REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS 5-13 STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES 14 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 15-24 AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT 25 REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS 26-30 STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 31 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 32 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 33 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 34 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 35-83 OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES: VALUE ADDED STATEMENT 84 FIVE YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY 85

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

REGISTERED NUMBER: RC:813022 TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 04683753-0001 DIRECTORS: Barrister (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi Chairman Barrister Chike Ogeah Vice Chairman Mr. Basil Agboarumi Managing Director Mr. Babatunde Afolabi Executive Director Mr. Olaniyi Adigun Executive Director Mrs. Boma Ukwunna Executive Director Mr. Olutoye Ariyo Non-Executive Director Dr. Oluropo Owolabi Non-Executive Director Barrister Oladipo Kayode Filani Non-Executive Director Captain Shehu Iyal Non-Executive Director Mr. Anogwi Anyanwu Independent Director PRINCIPAL OFFICERS: Basil Agboarumi Managing Director/CEO Olaniyi Adigun Executive Director - Sales and Marketing Boma Ukwunna Executive Director - Cargo Services Babatunde Afolabi Executive Director IT and Business Development James Oriowo AGM- Engineering and Maintenance Olugbenga Okeowo AGM- Operations Olajide Kafidipe AGM- Cargo Services Hamzat Bola Olaniyan AGM- Billing Yinka Afolabi Ogungbemi AGM- Admin Services an Project Omolara Bello AGM- Legal/ Company Secretary Taiwo Olayemi Mogaji AGM- Internal Audit Rotimi Omotoso Chief Finance Officer Oyeyemi George Ademeso Head- Business Development Folorunso Elegbede AGM - Human Resources Christie Oseghale AGM - Safety and Quality Assurance Adebowale Okunlola Head - Security Ayodele Taoheed Sanusi Head - Procurement REGISTERED OFFICE OPERATIONAL OFFICE ADDRESS: COMPANY SECRETARY: 54, Warehouse Road, Apapa, Lagos State

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex, Cargo Terminal,

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,

Lagos State.

Ms. Omolara Bello

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex, Cargo Terminal,

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,

Lagos State..

CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONT'D)

PRINCIPAL BANKERS:INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Access Bank Plc. Ecobank Nigeria Limited Fidelity Bank Plc.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited First City Monument Bank Plc. Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Keystone Bank Limited. Polaris Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. Sterling Bank Plc.

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. United Bank for Africa Plc. Zenith Bank Plc.

Gbenga Badejo and Co. (Chartered Accountants)

A Correspondent Firm of Reanda International Plot 8A, Ajumobi Olorunoje Street,

Off Acme Road, By First Bank, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos State Tel.: 0809-622-7865.

Email:info@gbc-consult.comwww.gbc-consult.com

SOLICITORS

Sceptre Law

2c, Idowu Olaitan Street, Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada Phase II, Lagos State.

H.A. Olaniyan and Co. 2nd Floor Rear Block, 208, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove,

Lagos State.

REGISTRARS:

First Registrars and Investors Services Limited 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu,

Lagos State.

ADVISERS

J. Ajayi Patunola & Co. FRC/2013/0000000000679 Estate Surveyors & Valuers

3, Adelabu Close, Opp Custom Training College Gate, Off Ola-Ayinde/Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Seyi Katola & Co. (Chartered Accountants) FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003609 Actuarial Valuers

1, Babatunde Ladega Street Omole Bus-Stop

Lagos State.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

2021 2020 Increase / (Decrease) ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS: Total assets 24,607,589 23,626,187 981,402 Non-current assets 19,093,753 18,224,947 868,806 Total liabilities 5,266,298 4,426,950 Equity 19,341,291 19,199,237 Non-current liabilities 1,835,103 1,674,464

%

4.15

4.77

839,348 142,053 160,639 Revenue 8,707,448 6,981,593 1,725,856 Direct Cost 4,850,679 3,952,899 897,779 Gross Profit 3,856,770 3,028,693 828,077 Profit Before Income Tax 565,148 566,665 (1,517) Profit for the year 282,030 482,377 (200,346) Total other comprehensive income / (loss) 83,366 (84,839) 168,205 RATIOS: Gross Profit (%) 44 43 0.9 Net Profit (%) 3 7 (4) Current Ratio (times) 1.61 1.96 (0.36) Return on Capital Employed (%) 1 3 (1) Gearing (%) 5 2 3 PER SHARE DATA Earnings Per Share (Kobo) 21 36 (15) Dividend Per Share (Kobo) 16.50 16.50 - Net Assets Per Share (Kobo) 1,429 1,418 10 1,353,580,000 - 4,331,456,000 2,842,518,000 3.20 2.10 STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS:

18.96

0.74

9.59

24.72

22.71

27.34

(0.27)

(41.53)

(198.26)

2.10

(53.12)

(18.11)

(41.96)

145.42

Number of Issued Ordinary Share Capital (Units)1,353,580,000

Market Capitalisation Market price per share

(41.53)

- 0.74 -7,173,974,000 65.63

5.30 65.63

Current ratio indicates the company's ability to pay its current liabilities from its current assets.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) ratio measures the company's profitability and the efficiency with which its capital is employed.

Gearing ratio measures the proportion of the company's borrowed funds to its equity.

Earnings per share and net assets per share are based on profit after taxation and net assets respectively and the number of issued and fully paid ordinary shares at the end of each financial year.

4