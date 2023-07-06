Lagos, 5th July, 2023

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SAHCO PLC

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO or the Company) wishes to notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange), the Company's shareholders and the investing public that the Board of Directors of SAHCO will meet to consider among others the enclosed proposed agenda.

as follows:

Consideration and Approval of the Q2 Unaudited Financial Statement. Any Other Business the Board may deem fit.

DATE: Thursday, 20th of July, 2023.

VENUE: SAHCO PLC Conference Room, Corporate Headquarters, SAHCO Complex, Cargo Terminal, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja-Lagos.

TIME: 11.00 am prompt

Consequently, the Company hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public of its Closed Period from Saturday, 1st July, 2023 until 24 hours after the decisions taken at the Board Meeting are made public and release of the Company's Q2 Unaudited Financial statement. Directors of the Company and all other insiders have been advised that they are prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during the closed period.

Jesuyemisi Odeyemi

Company Secretary