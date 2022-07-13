Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYAVN   NGSKYAVN0003

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(SKYAVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
6.850 NGN    0.00%
12:34pSKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/07SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
05/23SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/13/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 13th July, 2022

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SAHCO PLC

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO or the Company) wishes to notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange), the Company's shareholders and the investing public that the Board of Directors of SAHCO will meet to consider among others the enclosed proposed agenda.

as follows:

  1. Approval of the Q2 Unaudited Financial Statement.
  2. Any Other Business the Board may deem fit.

DATE: Tuesday, 26th of July 2022.

VENUE: SAHCO PLC Conference Room, Corporate

Headquarters, SAHCO Complex, Cargo Terminal, Murtala

Muhammed International Airport Ikeja-Lagos.

TIME: 11.00 am prompt

Consequently, the Company hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public of its Closed Period from Friday, 1st July 2022 until 24 hours after the decisions taken at the Board Meeting are made public and release of the Company's Q2 Unaudited Financial Statement. Directors of the Company and all other insiders have been advised that they are prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during the closed period.

Lara Bello

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 16:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
12:34pSKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/07SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
05/23SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
04/22SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/22SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
04/05SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC : Financial report
CO
03/30SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/18SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/26Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 707 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net income 2021 282 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
Net cash 2021 1 619 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 9 272 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 537
Free-Float -
Chart SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Basil Udukhokhe Agboarumi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rotimi Omotoso Chief Finance Officer
Taiwo Afolabi Chairman
Afolabi Babatunde Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Boma Ukwunna Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC29.25%22
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.75%27 629
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.17.33%4 811
FRAPORT AG-32.98%3 688
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.5.42%3 449
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT23.31%2 769