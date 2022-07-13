SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, 13th July, 2022

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SAHCO PLC

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO or the Company) wishes to notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange), the Company's shareholders and the investing public that the Board of Directors of SAHCO will meet to consider among others the enclosed proposed agenda.

as follows:

Approval of the Q2 Unaudited Financial Statement. Any Other Business the Board may deem fit.

DATE: Tuesday, 26th of July 2022.

VENUE: SAHCO PLC Conference Room, Corporate

Headquarters, SAHCO Complex, Cargo Terminal, Murtala

Muhammed International Airport Ikeja-Lagos.

TIME: 11.00 am prompt

Consequently, the Company hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public of its Closed Period from Friday, 1st July 2022 until 24 hours after the decisions taken at the Board Meeting are made public and release of the Company's Q2 Unaudited Financial Statement. Directors of the Company and all other insiders have been advised that they are prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during the closed period.

Lara Bello

Company Secretary