SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
(RC:813022)
UNAUDITED
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED
30 JUNE 2023
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PAGES
CORPORATE INFORMATION
2-3
DIRECTORS' CERTIFICATION REPORT
4
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
5
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
6
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
7
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
8
FREE FLOAT ANALYSIS
9
CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9 - 25
1
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
REGISTERED NUMBER:
RC:813022
TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
04683753-0001
DIRECTORS:
Barrister (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi
Chairman
Mr. Basil Agboarumi
Managing Director
Mr. Babatunde Afolabi
Executive Director
Mr. Olaniyi Adigun
Executive Director
Mrs. Boma Ukwunna
Executive Director
Herbert Ijeoma Odika
Executive Director
Dr. Oluropo Owolabi
Non Executive Director
Barrister Oladipo Kayode Filani
Non Executive Director
Captain Shehu Iyal
Non Executive Director
Mrs. Laila St. Mathew Daniel
Non Executive Director
Mrs. Bukola Bello-Jayesimi
Non Executive Director
Mr. Anogwi Anyanwu
Independent Director
PRINCIPAL OFFICERS:
Basil Agboarumi
Managing Director/CEO
Olaniyi Adigun
Executive Director -Sales and Marketing
Boma Ukwunna
Executive Director - Cargo Services
Babatunde Afolabi
Executive Director - IT and Business Development
Herbert Ijeoma Odika
Executive Director - Operations
James Oriowo
AGM- Engineering and Maintenance
Olugbenga Okeowo
AGM- Operations
Olajide Kafidipe
AGM- Cargo Services
Hamzat Bola Olaniyan
AGM- Billing
Yinka Afolabi Ogungbemi
AGM- Admin Services and Project
Taiwo Olayemi Mogaji
AGM- Internal Control
Benjamin Akinola
AGM- Internal Audit
Rotimi Omotoso
Chief Finance Officer
Folorunso Elegbede
AGM - Human Resources
Christie Oseghale
AGM -Safety and Quality Assurance
Adebowale Okunlola
Head -Security
Ayodele Taoheed Sanusi
Head -Procurement
Temitope Olubanji
Head - Legal Services
REGISTERED OFFICE/
54 Warehouse Road, Apapa, Lagos
OPERATIONAL OFFICE ADDRESS:
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex,
Cargo Terminal,
Murtala Muhammed International Airport,
Ikeja,
Lagos.
COMPANY SECRETARY:
Jesuyemisi Odeyemi
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex,
Cargo Terminal,
Murtala Muhammed International Airport,
Ikeja,
Lagos State.
2
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONT'D)
PRINCIPAL BANKERS:
Access Bank Plc.
Eco bank Nigeria Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
First City Monument Bank Plc.
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.
Keystone Bank Limited.
Polaris Bank Ltd
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.
Sterling Bank Plc.
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.
United Bank for Africa Plc.
Wema Bank Plc.
Zenith Bank Plc.
SOLICITORS
Sceptre Law
2c Idowu Olaitan Street,
Gbagada Expressway,
Gbagada Phase II,
Lagos.
H.A. Olaniyan and Co.
2nd Floor Rear Block,
208 Ikorodu Road,
Palmgrove,
Lagos.
REGISTRARS:
First Registrars and Investors Services Limited
2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu
Postal 12242
Lagos State.
3
SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC
DIRECTORS' CERTIFICATION REPORT
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023
We have reviewed the condensed financial statements of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc for the period ended 30 June, 2023
Based on our knowledge, these condensed financial statements do not;
- Contain any untrue statement of a material fact or;
- Omit to state material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstance under which such statements were made
- The condensed financial statements and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the condensed financial statements
The Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls; we have;
- designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the Company, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared;
- continuously evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls on a quarterly basis;
…………………………………………..
…………………………………………..
Barr. (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi
Mr. Agboarumi Basil
Chairman
Managing Director/CEO
FRC/2015/NBA/00000013106
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019784
Date: ………………….20th July, 2023
20th July,
Date: …………………. 2023
…………………………………………..
Mr. Rotimi Omotoso
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014593
20th July,
Date: …………………. 2023
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 17:09:11 UTC.