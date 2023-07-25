SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

(RC:813022)

UNAUDITED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED

30 JUNE 2023

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGES

CORPORATE INFORMATION

2-3

DIRECTORS' CERTIFICATION REPORT

4

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

5

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

6

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

7

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

8

FREE FLOAT ANALYSIS

9

CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9 - 25

1

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

REGISTERED NUMBER:

RC:813022

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

04683753-0001

DIRECTORS:

Barrister (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi

Chairman

Mr. Basil Agboarumi

Managing Director

Mr. Babatunde Afolabi

Executive Director

Mr. Olaniyi Adigun

Executive Director

Mrs. Boma Ukwunna

Executive Director

Herbert Ijeoma Odika

Executive Director

Dr. Oluropo Owolabi

Non Executive Director

Barrister Oladipo Kayode Filani

Non Executive Director

Captain Shehu Iyal

Non Executive Director

Mrs. Laila St. Mathew Daniel

Non Executive Director

Mrs. Bukola Bello-Jayesimi

Non Executive Director

Mr. Anogwi Anyanwu

Independent Director

PRINCIPAL OFFICERS:

Basil Agboarumi

Managing Director/CEO

Olaniyi Adigun

Executive Director -Sales and Marketing

Boma Ukwunna

Executive Director - Cargo Services

Babatunde Afolabi

Executive Director - IT and Business Development

Herbert Ijeoma Odika

Executive Director - Operations

James Oriowo

AGM- Engineering and Maintenance

Olugbenga Okeowo

AGM- Operations

Olajide Kafidipe

AGM- Cargo Services

Hamzat Bola Olaniyan

AGM- Billing

Yinka Afolabi Ogungbemi

AGM- Admin Services and Project

Taiwo Olayemi Mogaji

AGM- Internal Control

Benjamin Akinola

AGM- Internal Audit

Rotimi Omotoso

Chief Finance Officer

Folorunso Elegbede

AGM - Human Resources

Christie Oseghale

AGM -Safety and Quality Assurance

Adebowale Okunlola

Head -Security

Ayodele Taoheed Sanusi

Head -Procurement

Temitope Olubanji

Head - Legal Services

REGISTERED OFFICE/

54 Warehouse Road, Apapa, Lagos

OPERATIONAL OFFICE ADDRESS:

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex,

Cargo Terminal,

Murtala Muhammed International Airport,

Ikeja,

Lagos.

COMPANY SECRETARY:

Jesuyemisi Odeyemi

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. Complex,

Cargo Terminal,

Murtala Muhammed International Airport,

Ikeja,

Lagos State.

2

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONT'D)

PRINCIPAL BANKERS:

Access Bank Plc.

Eco bank Nigeria Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Plc.

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

Keystone Bank Limited.

Polaris Bank Ltd

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.

Sterling Bank Plc.

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

United Bank for Africa Plc.

Wema Bank Plc.

Zenith Bank Plc.

SOLICITORS

Sceptre Law

2c Idowu Olaitan Street,

Gbagada Expressway,

Gbagada Phase II,

Lagos.

H.A. Olaniyan and Co.

2nd Floor Rear Block,

208 Ikorodu Road,

Palmgrove,

Lagos.

REGISTRARS:

First Registrars and Investors Services Limited

2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu

Postal 12242

Lagos State.

3

SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC

DIRECTORS' CERTIFICATION REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023

We have reviewed the condensed financial statements of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc for the period ended 30 June, 2023

Based on our knowledge, these condensed financial statements do not;

  1. Contain any untrue statement of a material fact or;
  2. Omit to state material fact, which would make the statement misleading in the light of the circumstance under which such statements were made
  3. The condensed financial statements and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the condensed financial statements

    1. The Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls; we have;
    2. designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to us by others within the Company, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared;
    3. continuously evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls on a quarterly basis;

…………………………………………..

…………………………………………..

Barr. (Dr.) Taiwo Afolabi

Mr. Agboarumi Basil

Chairman

Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2015/NBA/00000013106

FRC/2019/IODN/00000019784

Date: ………………….20th July, 2023

20th July,

Date: …………………. 2023

…………………………………………..

Mr. Rotimi Omotoso

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014593

20th July,

Date: …………………. 2023

4

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Skyway Aviation Handling Company plc published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 17:09:11 UTC.