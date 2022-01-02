Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SkyWest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYW   US8308791024

SKYWEST, INC.

(SKYW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations to start off 2022

01/02/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A plane is seen shortly after take-off at sunset, from Heathrow Airport, London

(Adds updated data in first and second paragraphs, companies with high cancellations in third paragraph)

Jan 2 (Reuters) - More than 3,600 flights were canceled around the world on Sunday, more than half of them U.S. flights, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Over 3,600 flights had been canceled by afternoon GMT on Sunday, including over 2,100 entering, departing from or within the United States, according to a running tally on the tracking website FlightAware.com. Including those delayed but not canceled, more than 6,400 flights were delayed in total.

Among the airlines with maximum cancellations were SkyWest and SouthWest with each having over 400 cancellations, the FlightAware website showed.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew quarantine.

Transportation agencies across the United States were also suspending or reducing services due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.

Omicron has brought record case counts and dampened New Year festivities around much of the world..

The rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases had caused some companies to change plans to increase the number of employees working from their offices from Monday.

Chevron Corp was to start a full return to office from Jan. 3 but told employees in late December it was postponing the move indefinitely.

U.S. authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.

U.S. airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff were reluctant to work overtime during the holiday travel season, despite offers of hefty financial incentives. Many workers feared contracting COVID-19 and did not welcome the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, some airline unions said.

In the months preceding the holidays, airlines were wooing employees to ensure solid staffing, after furloughing or laying off thousands over the last 18 months as the pandemic hobbled the industry. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.07% 117.35 Delayed Quote.38.96%
SKYWEST, INC. -0.25% 39.3 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
All news about SKYWEST, INC.
10:21aOmicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations to start off 2022
RE
2021United, Spirit offer higher pay to on board staff during January
RE
2021Omicron, unruly passengers deter U.S. airline staff from holiday overtime
RE
2021ADRs End Higher Tuesday; Embraer, Rio Tinto Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
2021SkyWest Plans Purchase of 100 Electric Aircraft Under New Partnership With Eve Air Mobi..
MT
2021Eve Urban Air Mobility, LLC announced that it expects to receive $305 million in fundin..
CI
2021SkyWest Shares Decline After Cowen Downgrade, Price Target Cut
MT
2021Cowen Downgrades SkyWest to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $42..
MT
2021SKYWEST : Spartan College Partners with SkyWest Airlines to Launch New Aviation Maintenanc..
PU
2021From pilots to ramp agents - U.S. airlines go all out to staff up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWEST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 674 M - -
Net income 2021 140 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 1 980 M 1 980 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 12 502
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart SKYWEST, INC.
Duration : Period :
SkyWest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWEST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 39,30 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell A. Childs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Simmons Chief Financial Officer
Jerry C. Atkin Chairman
Justin Esplin Vice President-Information Technology
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWEST, INC.-2.51%1 980
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.81%24 925
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.18%19 651
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%17 501
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%16 434
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.23%14 176