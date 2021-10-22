Regional carrier SkyWest cancels 700 U.S. flights over technical woes

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. regional air carrier
SkyWest Airlines canceled about 700 flights because of
an internal computer issue that crippled operations for five
hours before it was resolved, the airline said on Thursday.
SkyWest provides regional service for key operators such as
American Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska
Airlines and Delta Air Lines.
A spokeswoman for SkyWest said the schedule changes
included flight "cancellations into tomorrow morning, as we work
to get crews and aircraft into position."
SkyWest added it was working "to return to normal operations
as quickly as possible."
SkyWest confirmed the problem was a "server issue" that
affected operations for about five hours.
Earlier, United Airlines said on its website that SkyWest
was "experiencing a server outage that has impacted multiple
airlines."
Aviation website FlightAware showed SkyWest flights
beginning to resume late on Thursday.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez)