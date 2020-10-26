NEWS RELEASE

CONTACT: Investor Relations Corporate Communications 435.634.3200 435.634.3553 Investor.relations@skywest.com corporate.communications@skywest.com

SkyWest Airlines Names Greg Wooley

Vice President - Airport Operations

Steve Black to Retire after 28 Years with the Airline

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, August 21, 2019- SkyWest Airlines, a subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW), announced today the appointment of Greg Wooley to the new position of Vice President - Airport Operations, effective September 6, 2019. In this position, Wooley will be responsible for airport ground operations at all SkyWest and vendor-handled locations, as well as the development and implementation of their respective operational procedures and policies. He will oversee ground equipment, corporate real estate, ground personnel training, and will work with our partners to support a reliable and positive customer experience. As Vice President - Airport Operations, Wooley will report to Mike Thompson, SkyWest Airlines Chief Operating Officer. Wooley assumes the role as Steve Black retires after 28 years with the airline.

"Steve has contributed to SkyWest over nearly three decades," said SkyWest, Inc. President and CEO Chip Childs. "His leadership in our ground handling and safety programs will have a lasting impact on SkyWest. We appreciate his dedicated service and wish him the best."

Wooley takes on this new role with more than 25 years of aviation experience, including leadership positions in airport services, inflight and maintenance training and standards, as well as flight standards and regulatory compliance. He served most recently as Vice President of Flight Operations for ExpressJet Airlines, where he oversaw the safe operations of more than 400 daily departures.

"Greg brings extensive experience and energy to this new role," said Childs. "Operational reliability is key, and with vendors providing ground handling for more than 85% of SkyWest flights, Greg's breadth of operational knowledge and leadership will help ensure our people and partners on the ground continue to execute SkyWest's standard of excellence."