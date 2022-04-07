SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Call Date

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a live conference call and webcast after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss first quarter 2022 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, April 28, 2022

2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Interested parties can access the webcast at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/358010671

The call-in number for US callers is 1-888-440-4038

The call-in number for international callers is 1-646-960-0861

Please connect ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435.634.3200.

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m. MT on April 28, 2022 through May 12, 2022 at 9:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-800-770-2030; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-647-362-9199. The conference ID is 8322450. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

