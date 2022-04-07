Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SkyWest, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYW   US8308791024

SKYWEST, INC.

(SKYW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
28.03 USD   -1.72%
08:04aSkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Call Date
BU
03/24Skywest, Inc. Announces Director Retirements
CI
03/21Raymond James Adjusts SkyWest's Price Target to $40 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Call Date

04/07/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a live conference call and webcast after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss first quarter 2022 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, April 28, 2022
2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Interested parties can access the webcast at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/358010671

The call-in number for US callers is 1-888-440-4038
The call-in number for international callers is 1-646-960-0861

Please connect ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435.634.3200.

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m. MT on April 28, 2022 through May 12, 2022 at 9:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-800-770-2030; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-647-362-9199. The conference ID is 8322450. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKYWEST, INC.
08:04aSkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Call Date
BU
03/24Skywest, Inc. Announces Director Retirements
CI
03/21Raymond James Adjusts SkyWest's Price Target to $40 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
03/18Additional Partners Join Southwest's Destination 225-degree Program
AQ
03/18SkyWest Airlines Partners with Southwest Airlines' Destination 225-degree Program
AQ
03/17SKYWEST : Airlines Partners with Southwest Airlines' Destination 225° Program
PU
02/17SKYWEST INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/10SkyWest Named One of Forbes “America's Best Large Employers” for Second Yea..
BU
02/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWEST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 590 M - -
Net income 2022 3,53 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 400x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 1 416 M 1 416 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 205
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart SKYWEST, INC.
Duration : Period :
SkyWest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWEST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,03 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell A. Childs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Simmons Chief Financial Officer
Jerry C. Atkin Finance Director
Justin Esplin Vice President-Information Technology
Greg Wooley Executive Vice President  Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWEST, INC.-27.43%1 416
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.81%23 944
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.60%18 602
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.51%15 945
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.21%15 923
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.62%13 982