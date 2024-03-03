Partner-financed aircraft scheduled for deliveries this year

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is pleased to announce a new flying agreement with United Airlines to place 20 partner-financed E175s under a four-year contract. The 20 E175s will join the SkyWest fleet throughout 2024. This agreement is in addition to the previously announced 19 SkyWest-owned E175 agreement with United.

“We’re delighted to continue enhancing our United partnership and pleased that we’re able to deliver on the strong market demand,” said Chip Childs, President & CEO of SkyWest.

SkyWest is coordinating with its major airline partners to optimize the timing of upcoming announced fleet deliveries. The anticipated E175 future delivery dates summarized below are based on currently available information and are subject to change.

2024(1) 2025 2026 Total Delta Air Lines 1 ꟷ ꟷ 1 United Airlines 24 7 8 39 Alaska Airlines ꟷ 1 ꟷ 1 Total 25 8 8 41 (1) 20 of the 25 E175 deliveries scheduled for 2024 are partner financed.

By the end of 2026, SkyWest is scheduled to operate a total of 278 E175 aircraft.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of approximately 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 240 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 38 million passengers in 2023.

