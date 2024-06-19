SkyWest Offers St. George Travelers Five Major Hubs
SAINT GEORGE, UTAH (June 19, 2024) - SkyWest Airlines, a subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW), is pleased to announce the return of direct United Express flights from St. George, Utah (SGU) to Los Angeles International (LAX) beginning Sept. 26, 2024. Tickets will be available for purchase by Friday, June 21 on united.com.
"SkyWest is committed to providing St. George travelers with unparalleled destinations and air service," said Chip Childs, SkyWest President and CEO. "From St. George, SkyWest connects travelers to the world's premier airline networks and unmatched destinations worldwide. No other carrier provides the same type of access from a single airport, and there's never been a better time to fly SkyWest and St. George."
The new LAX service gives SGU travelers unprecedented access provided by SkyWest to five global hubs across the country. SkyWest currently operates daily United Express flights to Denver, Delta Connection flights to Salt Lake City (SLC), American Eagle flights to Phoenix (PHX) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). Los Angeles will become the fifth hub via SkyWest's United Express service in September.
From Los Angeles International Airport, travelers can access over 150 daily departures to more than 100 destinations around the world on United Airlines. St. George customers who fly United may also accrue MileagePlus miles. Flights will be operated by SkyWest utilizing the 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ200).
The convenient, daily roundtrip flight provides more access than ever for both business and leisure SGU travelers, providing optimal connection opportunities at LAX. Below are preliminary flight schedules beginning Sept. 26 (all times local):
St. George to Los Angeles
Los Angeles to St. George
Depart
Arrive
Freq
Depart
Arrive
Freq
11:30 a.m.
12:00 p.m.
Daily
1:30 p.m.
4:00 p.m.
Daily
* Flight schedules are preliminary and subject to change
Customers may book beginning June 21 at united.com, using the United app, or by calling United reservations at 800.864.8331.
This press release and additional information about SkyWest Airlines can be found at www.skywest.com.
About SkyWest Airlines:
SkyWest Airlines, a subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW), operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying 38.6 million passengers in 2023. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, our fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connects passengers to 255 destinations throughout North America. Visit www.skywest.comfor more information and follow @SkyWestAirlineson Twitter.
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, Inc. (SkyWest Airlines) and SkyWest Leasing, Inc. (SkyWest Leasing), an aircraft leasing company. The Company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and SWC, and SkyWest Leasing. SkyWest Airlines offers scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company's flights are operated as United Express, Delta Connection, American Eagle or Alaska Airlines flights under code-share agreements with United Airlines, Inc., Delta Air Lines, Inc., American Airlines, Inc. or Alaska Airlines, Inc., respectively. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of approximately 500 aircraft. SkyWest Charter, LLC (SWC) offers on-demand charter service using CRJ200 aircraft in a 30-seat configuration. SkyWest Leasing finances new aircraft with debt under its capacity purchase agreements, consisting of its E175 aircraft. SkyWest Leasing is also engaged in leasing aircraft and engines to third parties.