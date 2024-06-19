NEWS RELEASE

SkyWest to Offer Daily United Express Flights

from St. George to Los Angeles this Fall

SkyWest Offers St. George Travelers Five Major Hubs

SAINT GEORGE, UTAH (June 19, 2024) - SkyWest Airlines, a subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW), is pleased to announce the return of direct United Express flights from St. George, Utah (SGU) to Los Angeles International (LAX) beginning Sept. 26, 2024. Tickets will be available for purchase by Friday, June 21 on united.com.

"SkyWest is committed to providing St. George travelers with unparalleled destinations and air service," said Chip Childs, SkyWest President and CEO. "From St. George, SkyWest connects travelers to the world's premier airline networks and unmatched destinations worldwide. No other carrier provides the same type of access from a single airport, and there's never been a better time to fly SkyWest and St. George."

The new LAX service gives SGU travelers unprecedented access provided by SkyWest to five global hubs across the country. SkyWest currently operates daily United Express flights to Denver, Delta Connection flights to Salt Lake City (SLC), American Eagle flights to Phoenix (PHX) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). Los Angeles will become the fifth hub via SkyWest's United Express service in September.

From Los Angeles International Airport, travelers can access over 150 daily departures to more than 100 destinations around the world on United Airlines. St. George customers who fly United may also accrue MileagePlus miles. Flights will be operated by SkyWest utilizing the 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ200).

The convenient, daily roundtrip flight provides more access than ever for both business and leisure SGU travelers, providing optimal connection opportunities at LAX. Below are preliminary flight schedules beginning Sept. 26 (all times local):