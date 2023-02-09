Advanced search
Skyworks Appoints Maryann Turcke to its Board of Directors

02/09/2023 | 04:02pm EST
Accomplished Executive Brings Extensive Media and Telecommunications Experience

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that the company has appointed Maryann Turcke to its board of directors. Turcke most recently served as senior advisor to the infrastructure division of Brookfield Asset Management. Her previous experience includes chief operating officer for the National Football League (NFL) and more than a decade in senior executive roles at Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE), a publicly traded telecommunications company, including as president of Bell Media, a division of BCE.

“Maryann’s leadership experience, together with her deep expertise in the telecommunications and media industries, will be invaluable to Skyworks as we drive growth across a broad set of markets and applications,” said Liam K. Griffin, chairman, CEO and president of Skyworks.

“By leveraging decades of investments in wireless technologies, Skyworks has carved out a unique, strategic position supporting the rapidly expanding Internet of Things,” said Turcke. “I am honored to be joining the board of directors and look forward to helping the company expand its position as an innovator at the forefront of wireless connectivity.”

Turcke, 57, currently serves as chair of the board of Playmaker Capital Inc., a publicly traded digital sports media company, as well as on the boards of the Royal Bank of Canada, a publicly traded financial services company; Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., a publicly traded telecommunications company; and Diamond Sports Group, LLC, a privately held media and entertainment company and subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. She received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s of business administration from Queen’s University, as well as a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Toronto.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, defense, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
