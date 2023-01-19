Advanced search
    SWKS   US83088M1027

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SWKS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-18 pm EST
101.80 USD   -0.75%
08:06aSkyworks Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01/11Amazon's, Apple's Chip Supplier Skyworks Struggles to Get UK Trademark for Business After Sky Court Challenge
MT
01/10Skyworks and Semtech Launch Ground-breaking LPWAN Reference Design for Industrial and Smart City Applications
BU
Skyworks Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/19/2023 | 08:06am EST
Feb. 6 at 4:30 p.m. EST

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 results and business outlook on Feb. 6, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EST.

After the close of the market on Feb. 6, and prior to the conference call, Skyworks will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com/investors.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the investor relations section of Skyworks’ website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (888) 396-8049 (North America) or (416) 764-8646 (international), Conference ID: 64618252.

Playback of the conference call will begin at 9 p.m. EST on Feb. 6, 2023, and end at 9 p.m. EST on Feb. 13, 2023. The replay will be available on Skyworks’ website or by calling (877) 674-7070 (North America) or (416) 764-8692 (international), Conference ID: 618252.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
