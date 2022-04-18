Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWKS   US83088M1027

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SWKS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
117.73 USD   -3.79%
08:02aSkyworks Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07:44aMizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Skyworks Solutions to $175 From $210, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/14Most Semiconductor-Focused Companies Seen Meeting, Exceeding H1 Results Despite Headwinds, BofA Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Skyworks Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/18/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 3 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2022 results and business outlook on May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005137/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

After the close of the market on May 3, and prior to the conference call, Skyworks will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com/investors.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the investor relations section of Skyworks’ website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (844) 583-4549 (domestic) or (825) 312-2257 (international), Conference ID: 6181138.

Playback of the conference call will begin at 9 p.m. EDT on May 3, 2022, and end at 9 p.m. EDT on May 10, 2022. The replay will be available on Skyworks’ website or by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international), Conference ID: 6181138.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
08:02aSkyworks Sets Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07:44aMizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Skyworks Solutions to $175 From $210, Maintai..
MT
04/14Most Semiconductor-Focused Companies Seen Meeting, Exceeding H1 Results Despite Headwin..
MT
04/13Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Skyworks Solutions to $195 From $230, Reiterates Ov..
MT
04/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
04/12KeyBanc Adjusts Skyworks Solutions' Price Target to $175 from $225, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
04/12B. Riley Downgrades Skyworks Solutions to Neutral from Buy on Increased Adverse Macro R..
MT
04/01INSIDER SELL : Skyworks Solutions
MT
03/28Goldman Sachs Cuts Skyworks Solutions Price Target to $130 From $161, Maintains Neutral..
MT
03/28Goldman Sachs Adjusts Skyworks Solutions' Price Target to $130 from $161, Keeps Neutral..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 654 M - -
Net income 2022 1 481 M - -
Net Debt 2022 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 19 034 M 19 034 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 117,73 $
Average target price 179,38 $
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam K. Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kris Sennesael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Reza Kasnavi Senior Vice President-Technology & Manufacturing
Timothy R. Furey Independent Director
Robert A. Schriesheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-24.11%19 034
MEDIATEK INC.-30.08%45 424
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-22.71%16 563
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-31.30%10 621
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-11.26%10 376
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-22.90%9 777