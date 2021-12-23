Log in
Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

12/23/2021 | 08:02am EST
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the J.P. Morgan 20th Annual Tech/Auto Forum during the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 5, 2022, at 11:50 a.m. PST.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005086/en/

Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum (Graphic: Business Wire)

Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum (Graphic: Business Wire)

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the “Investors” section of Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks’ SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks’ website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 692 M - -
Net income 2022 1 634 M - -
Net cash 2022 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 25 208 M 25 208 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 152,42 $
Average target price 207,38 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam K. Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kris Sennesael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Reza Kasnavi Senior Vice President-Technology & Manufacturing
Timothy R. Furey Independent Director
Robert A. Schriesheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.30%25 208
MEDIATEK INC.45.25%62 164
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.37.32%26 081
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.51.41%19 300
SILERGY CORP.101.87%16 444
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-15.80%15 241