    SWKS   US83088M1027

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SWKS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
86.80 USD   -1.43%
12/16Skyworks Solutions, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/16Skyworks Timing Solutions Meet Next-Generation PCIe Requirements
AQ
12/16Skyworks Solutions, Inc.(NasdaqGS:SWKS) dropped from NASDAQ-100 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

12/29/2022 | 08:02am EST
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum during the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 5, 2023, at 11:05 a.m. PST at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005004/en/

Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum During CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum During CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the “Investors” section of Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks’ SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks’ website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 094 M - -
Net income 2023 1 238 M - -
Net cash 2023 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 13 902 M 13 902 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 150
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 86,80 $
Average target price 110,70 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam K. Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kris Alfons Sennesael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Reza Kasnavi Senior Vice President-Technology & Manufacturing
Robert A. Schriesheim Independent Director
David P. McGlade Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-43.24%13 902
MEDIATEK INC.-46.39%32 931
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.72%16 298
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-35.05%9 130
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.-42.67%6 098
SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-8.86%6 053