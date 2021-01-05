Log in
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SWKS)
Skyworks : to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Virtual Forum

01/05/2021 | 08:12am EST
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Virtual Forum during the 2021 International Consumer Electronics Show at 12:55 p.m. EST on Jan. 12, 2021.

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the “Investors” section of Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 932 M - -
Net income 2021 1 046 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 25 032 M 25 032 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,09x
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 161,73 $
Last Close Price 150,72 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liam K. Griffin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Aldrich Chairman
Steven C. Machuga Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Kris Sennesael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Reza Kasnavi Senior Vice President-Technology & Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.41%25 032
MEDIATEK INC.6.69%44 575
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.11%19 202
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-3.60%17 129
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.01%13 322
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.1.69%11 157
