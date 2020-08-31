Skyworth : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - FINANCIAL INFORMATION REGARDING A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
08/31/2020 | 06:20am EDT
SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED
創 維 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00751)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
FINANCIAL INFORMATION REGARDING
A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
Skyworth Group Co., Ltd.* (創維集團有限公司) (the "Subsidiary"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established under the laws of the People's Republic of China, has disclosed its an unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which is reproduced in the appendix to this announcement.
The Subsidiary's financial information disclosed in this announcement is not an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company or other members of the Group, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be based on such information.
Skyworth Group Limited
Lai Weide
Chairman of the Board
Hong Kong, 31 August 2020
Appendix - the Subsidiary's financial information for six months ended 30 June 2020
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Prepared by: 創維集團有限公司
As at 30 June 2020
Unit: RMB
Assets
Closing balance
Opening Balance
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Closing balance
Opening Balance
Current Assets:
Current Liabilities:
Bank balances and cash
4,074,001,580.27
3,009,251,076.55
Short-term loan
4,783,802,226.17
5,753,929,685.18
Balances with central bank
318,776,703.57
402,284,434.87
Borrowing from central bank
592,963,573.58
1,117,488,046.02
Placements with banks and other financial
1,791,894,204.03
1,879,937,677.07
Deposits from customers and interbank
376,511,572.93
995,721,110.91
institutions
Financial assets held for trading
625,976,403.56
50,477,886.76
Interbank lending
-
-
Derivative financial assets
10,970,830.05
334,118.03
Derivative financial liabilities
9,473,725.37
4,101,859.71
Bills
receivables
2,370,223,797.18
4,192,853,185.09
Financial liabilities held for trading
-
-
Trade
receivables
9,690,738,516.45
10,276,147,668.55
Bills payables
1,979,571,155.85
2,684,862,232.44
Prepayments
529,473,345.00
626,765,907.04
Trade payables
6,076,839,669.00
6,237,751,329.26
Other
receivables
1,686,761,090.92
1,321,334,064.40
Receipts in advance
85,982,069.40
14,282,463.45
Redemptory monetary capital for sale
-
-
Contract liabilities
1,166,529,569.48
1,632,556,147.98
Inventories
8,893,132,448.25
8,739,602,964.78
Wages and salaries payables
563,365,484.65
639,503,380.47
Contract assets
-
-
Taxes and surcharges payables
236,346,489.96
256,429,830.44
Held-for-sale assets
274,734,092.71
-
Other payables
3,378,417,385.13
3,543,772,862.61
Non-current assets maturing within one year
870,147,281.30
1,336,126,469.72
Held-for-sale liabilities
64,039,912.74
-
Other
current assets
2,499,274,165.64
1,442,201,502.34
Non-current liabilities maturing within
2,183,126,049.79
2,331,831,953.63
one year
Total Current Assets
33,636,104,458.93
33,277,316,955.20
Other current liabilities
1,572,114,365.70
1,087,900,130.11
Non-current Assets：
Total Current Liabilities
23,069,083,249.75
26,300,131,032.21
Loan receivables
6,897,240.00
9,635,744.00
Non-current Liabilities：
Finance lease receivables
2,274,603.41
3,284,551.24
Long-term borrowings
1,837,327,367.39
764,581,323.75
Factoring loan receivable
-
-
Bonds payables
1,687,502,097.81
924,035,778.76
Debt investments
836,053,181.44
575,289,803.61
Lease liabilities
1,132,515,087.92
1,151,480,554.35
Other debt investment
-
-
Long-term payables
241,603,444.45
235,603,444.45
Long-term receivables
146,472.70
152,630.26
Provisions liabilities
82,305,031.12
79,072,942.23
Long-term equity investments
218,929,226.69
217,029,799.14
Deferred income
431,748,913.75
532,985,287.55
Other equity instrument investments
980,570,465.40
1,573,901,797.23
Deferred tax liabilities
148,547,773.93
212,054,231.28
Other non-current financial assets
926,602,120.21
993,022,436.27
Other non-current liabilities
1,329,864,654.25
246,547,323.45
Investment properties
1,457,540,825.57
2,028,863.01
Total Non-current Liabilities
6,891,414,370.62
4,146,360,885.82
Fixed assets
2,974,643,533.32
4,808,815,086.37
Total Liabilities
29,960,497,620.38
30,446,491,918.03
Construction-in-progress
810,675,805.64
877,259,514.56
Owners' Equity：
Right-of-use assets
1,173,604,319.93
1,216,162,158.47
Paid-up capital (Share capital)
1,516,366,055.31
1,516,366,055.31
Intangible assets
2,244,582,726.73
2,454,350,678.58
Other equity instruments
-
-
Development costs
3,769,575.73
-
Capital reserve
2,447,646,523.63
2,475,240,356.77
Goodwill
398,635,942.72
398,635,942.72
Less: Treasury stock
-
-
Long-term deferred expenses
136,115,044.85
151,230,013.98
Other comprehensive income
-16,338,218.79
339,570,398.86
Deferred tax assets
521,813,369.60
485,485,893.85
Surplus reserve
222,585,239.19
222,585,239.21
Other non-current assets
432,929,664.08
291,700,853.59
Provision for general risk
115,369,267.25
115,369,267.25
Total Non-current Assets
13,125,784,118.02
14,057,985,766.88
Retained earnings/Undistributed profit
6,009,387,944.53
5,919,740,933.01
Total equity attributable to the owners of
10,295,016,811.12
10,588,872,250.41
the company
Non-controlling shareholders' equity
6,506,374,145.45
6,299,938,553.64
Total Owners' Equity
16,801,390,956.57
16,888,810,804.05
Total Assets
46,761,888,576.95
47,335,302,722.08
Total Liabilities and Owners' Equity
46,761,888,576.95
47,335,302,722.08
Consolidated income statement
Prepared by: 創維集團有限公司
For the 6 months ended 30 June 2020
Unit: RMB
Item
Current period
Same period of last year
1. Revenue
14,763,581,170.07
15,939,634,830.07
Less:
Cost of sales
12,074,383,294.24
12,871,126,467.16
Taxes and surcharges
74,731,834.94
86,357,274.80
Selling expenses
1,181,399,443.42
1,490,272,469.01
General and administrative expenses
447,180,336.35
359,201,562.32
Research and development costs
777,152,012.94
870,407,529.93
Finance costs
242,638,580.28
174,085,460.44
Including: Interest income
62,760,791.96
39,846,788.17
Interest expenses
291,619,423.51
227,161,255.58
Add:
Other income
301,680,985.83
262,060,756.16
Investment income
207,032,806.51
83,178,329.51
Including: Share of profits of associates and joint
(2,853,354.68)
7,964,409.31
ventures
Income from derecognition of financial
135,726,919.21
395,325.00
assets at amortised cost
Gain (loss) on fair values changes
202,784,540.38
72,904,504.75
Gain (loss) on impairment of assets
(20,318,331.78)
(79,039,903.84)
Gain (loss) on credit impairment
(25,934,935.68)
35,825,887.57
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
3,095,431.03
(2,951,598.77)
2. Operating Profit
634,436,164.19
460,162,041.78
Add:
Non-operating income
13,761,602.30
43,933,687.60
Less:
Non-operating expenses
11,873,277.76
23,607,501.25
3. Profit before tax
636,324,488.74
480,488,228.13
Less:
Income tax expenses
132,286,520.17
129,481,439.38
4. Profit for the period
504,037,968.57
351,006,788.75
Profit attributable to equity owners of the company
230,021,137.52
132,382,773.61
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
274,016,831.05
218,624,015.14
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Prepared by: 創維集團有限公司
For the 6 months ended 30 June 2020
Unit: RMB
Cash flow items
Current period
Same period of last year
1. Cash flows from operating activities
Proceeds from sales of commodities and rendering of services
19,193,080,471.72
21,930,036,943.32
Net increase in loans and advances to customers
474,884,262.10
688,098,419.65
Net increase in customer deposits and interbank deposits
32,351,611.84
13,456,453.86
Net increase in loan from other financial institutions
-
-
Interests, service charges and commission received
37,678,980.29
56,104,148.40
Taxes and surcharges refunded
478,865,628.12
437,183,597.57
Cash received from other operating activities
2,707,220,106.77
1,139,583,888.01
Subtotal of cash generated from operating activities
22,924,081,060.84
24,264,463,450.82
Payments for commodities and services
14,051,883,172.04
19,382,611,785.25
Net increase in customer deposits received and interbank deposits
618,937,542.74
35,536,055.91
Net increase in borrowings from central bank
526,973,285.81
(329,915,479.00)
Interests, service charges and commission paid
4,086,345.50
35,464,930.12
Cash paid to and for employees
1,646,139,664.40
1,761,086,335.69
Taxes and surcharges paid
665,046,260.91
778,964,425.39
Cash used in other operating activities
3,772,905,639.76
2,346,346,878.77
Subtotal of cash used in operating activities
21,285,971,911.14
24,010,094,932.13
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,638,109,149.69
254,368,518.69
2. Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from realisation of investment
1,058,375,083.07
2,701,921,796.77
Proceeds from returns on investments
96,267,471.34
45,842,832.65
Net proceeds from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other
3,098,106.45
2,753,548.04
long-term assets
Net proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating units
200,565,124.44
-
Cash received from other investing activities
6,295,074.15
69,298,323.95
Subtotal of cash generated from investing activities
1,364,600,859.45
2,819,816,501.42
Payments for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other
505,927,749.92
549,756,624.01
long-term assets
Payments for investments
2,260,315,054.84
2,209,534,413.64
Net increase in pledged loan
-
-
Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other operating units
-
-
Cash used in other investing activities
7,948,795.32
28,834,738.09
Subtotal of cash used in investing activities
2,774,191,600.08
2,788,125,775.74
Net cash flows from investing activities
(1,409,590,740.63)
31,690,725.68
3. Cash flows from financing activities
Cash received from capital contribution
30,080,000.00
70,292,900.00
Cash received from borrowings
8,424,166,385.41
5,655,276,697.17
Cash received from other financing activities
862,459,543.77
545,157,674.24
Subtotal of cash generated from financing activities
9,316,705,929.18
6,270,727,271.41
Repayment of borrowings
7,342,069,526.46
5,136,392,339.46
Distribution of dividends or profits and payments for interest expenses
228,270,244.47
128,711,149.78
Cash used in other financing activities
876,674,834.66
332,183,003.95
Subtotal of cash used in financing activities
8,447,014,605.59
5,597,286,493.19
Net cash flows from financing activities
869,691,323.59
673,440,778.22
4. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
17,672,851.73
(3,811,512.59)
5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,115,882,584.39
955,688,510.01
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
