Skyworth : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - FINANCIAL INFORMATION REGARDING A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED

創 維 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00751)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

FINANCIAL INFORMATION REGARDING

A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Skyworth Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Skyworth Group Co., Ltd.* (創維集團有限公司) (the "Subsidiary"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established under the laws of the People's Republic of China, has disclosed its an unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which is reproduced in the appendix to this announcement.

The Subsidiary's financial information disclosed in this announcement is not an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company or other members of the Group, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be based on such information.

The profit figures set out in this announcement (the "Profit Figures") constitute a profit forecast under Rule 10 of The Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and is required to be reported on by the Company's financial adviser and auditors or accountants in accordance with Rule 10.4 of the Takeovers Code. In view of the requirements of timely disclosures of the inside information under Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions, the Company is required to issue this announcement as soon as practicable and given the time constraints, the Company has encountered genuine practical difficulties (timewise or otherwise) in meeting the reporting requirements set out in Rule 10.4 of the Takeovers Code. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Profit Figures have not been reported on and do not meet the standard required by Rule 10 of the Takeovers Code. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should also note that after the publication of the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which is expected to take place on the same date as this announcement, which fall within the ambit of Rule 10.9 of the Takeovers Code, the requirements to report on the Profit Figures under Rule 10.4 of the Takeovers Code would no longer be applicable. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution in placing reliance on the Profit Figures and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the

