  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SKYX Platforms Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYX   US78471E1055

SKYX PLATFORMS CORP.

(SKYX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
2.120 USD   -1.85%
05:34pSKYX PLATFORMS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
07/01SKYX PLATFORMS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01Phillips S. Peter Retires from the Board of SKYX Platforms Corp
CI
SKYX Platforms : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
BOISSEAU MARC ANDRE
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SKYX Platforms Corp. [SKYX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SKYX PLATFORMS CORP. , 2855 W. MCNAB ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
POMPANO BEACH FL 33069
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
BOISSEAU MARC ANDRE
C/O SKYX PLATFORMS CORP.
2855 W. MCNAB ROAD
POMPANO BEACH, FL33069

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Marc Andre Boisseau 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Options vest in four equal quarterly installments, beginning March 31, 2022, subject to continued employment through the vesting date.
(2) The reporting person has elected to satisfy his tax withholding obligation in connection with the vesting of a prior restricted stock grant by directing the issuer to withhold shares otherwise issuable upon vesting of the previously reported grant.
(3) Includes 5,000 shares of restricted stock, which vest in two equal quarterly installments on September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, subject to continued employment through the vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

SQL Technologies Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,04 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,73 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2020 557x
EV / Sales 2021 -73,4x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart SKYX PLATFORMS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SKYX Platforms Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John P. Campi Chief Executive & Accounting Officer
Steven Mark Schmidt President
Marc-Andre Boisseau Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rani Roland Kohen Executive Chairman
Patricia Ann Barron Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYX PLATFORMS CORP.0.00%174
KEYENCE CORPORATION-35.76%82 983
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-35.06%64 838
EATON CORPORATION PLC-26.30%50 821
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.56%47 726
NIDEC CORPORATION-37.86%35 675