SL Green Realty : 2020 Fourth Quarter Supplemental Data

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development, redevelopment, construction and leasing.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet in Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.
SL Green's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol SLG.
Supplemental Information
2
Fourth Quarter 2020
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Definitions
4
Highlights
6
-
10
Comparative Balance Sheets
11
Comparative Statements of Operations
13
Comparative Computation of FFO and FAD
14
Consolidated Statement of Equity
15
Joint Venture Statements
16
-
18
Selected Financial Data
19
-
22
Debt Summary Schedule
23
-
24
Lease Liability Schedule
25
Debt and Preferred Equity Investments
26
-
28
Selected Property Data
Composition of Property Portfolio
29
- 33
Largest Tenants
34
Tenant Diversification
35
Leasing Activity Summary
36
- 37
Annual Lease Expirations
38
- 39
Summary of Real Estate Acquisition/Disposition Activity
40
-
45
Corporate Information
46
Non-GAAP Disclosures and Reconciliations
47
Analyst Coverage
50
Supplemental Information
3
Fourth Quarter 2020
DEFINITIONS
Annualized cash rent - Monthly base rent and escalations per the lease, excluding concessions, as of the last day of the quarter, multiplied by 12.
Capitalized Interest - The total of i) interest cost for project specific debt on properties that are under development or redevelopment plus ii) an imputed interest cost for properties that are under development or redevelopment, which is calculated based on the Company's equity investment in those properties multiplied by the Company's weighted average borrowing rate. Capitalized Interest is a component of the carrying value in a development or redevelopment property.
Debt service coverage - Operating Income adding back income taxes, loan loss reserves and the Company's share of joint venture depreciation and amortization, divided by total interest and principal payments.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) - EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.
First generation TIs and LCs - Tenant improvements (TIs), leasing commissions (LCs), and other leasing costs that were taken into consideration when underwriting the acquisition of a property, which are generally incurred during the first 4-5 years following acquisition.
Fixed charge - Total payments for interest, loan principal amortization, ground rent and preferred stock dividends.
Fixed charge coverage - Operating Income adding back income taxes, loan loss reserves and the Company's share of joint venture depreciation and amortization, divided by Fixed Charge.
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) - FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro- rata adjustments from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second cycle tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring building improvements.
Funds from Operations (FFO) - FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.
Junior Mortgage Participations - Subordinate interests in first mortgages.
Mezzanine Debt - Loans secured by ownership interests in real estate.
Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI - NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.
Preferred Equity Investments - Equity investments that are senior to common equity and are entitled to preferential returns.
Recurring capital expenditures - Building improvements and leasing costs required to maintain current revenues. Recurring capital expenditures do not include building improvements that were taken into consideration when underwriting the acquisition of a property or which are incurred to bring a property up to "operating standards."
Redevelopment costs - Non-recurring capital expenditures incurred to improve properties to the Company's "operating standards."
Right of Use Assets / Lease Liabilities - Represents the right to control the use of leased property and the corresponding obligation, both measured at inception as the present value of the lease payments. The asset and related liability are classified as either operating or financing based on the length and cost of the lease and whether the lease contains a purchase option or a transfer of ownership. Operating leases are expensed through operating lease rent while financing leases are expensed through amortization and interest expense.
Same-Store Properties (Same-Store) - Properties owned in the same manner during both the current and prior year, excluding development properties that are not stabilized for both the current and prior year. Changes to Same-Store properties in 2020 are as follows:
Added to Same-Store in 2020:
Removed from Same-Store in 2020:
2 Herald Square
One Madison Avenue (redevelopment)
719
Seventh Avenue
625
Madison Avenue (redevelopment)
650
Fifth Avenue
315
West 34th Street "The Olivia" (disposed)
762
Madison Avenue (redevelopment)
400
East 58th Street (disposed)
30 East 40th Street (disposed)
1055 Washington Boulevard, Stamford (disposed)
Williamsburg Terrace, Brooklyn (disposed)
Supplemental Information
4
Fourth Quarter 2020
