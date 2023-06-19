Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SL Green Realty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLG   US78440X8873

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

(SLG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
26.58 USD   -0.30%
11:19aSl Green Realty : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
06/16SL Green Realty Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.2708 Per Share; Payable July 17 to Shareholders of Record on June 30
MT
06/16SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock and Preferred Stock Dividends
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SL Green Realty : Aviso aos Acionistas

06/19/2023 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da SL Green Realty Corp, código ISIN BRS1LGBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 16/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,270800000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,442237899 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of SL Green Realty Corp (Company), ISIN BRS1LGBDR007, hereby informs that on 16/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,270800000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,442237899 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 21/07/2023, aos

The payment will be completed on 21/07/2023, to

titulares de BDRs em 28/06/2023.

entitled BDR Shareholders on 28/06/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 29/06/2023 até 30/06/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 29/06/2023 to 30/06/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Disclaimer

SL Green Realty Corporation published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
11:19aSl Green Realty : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
06/16SL Green Realty Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.2708 Per Share; Payable July 17 to Shareho..
MT
06/16SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock and Preferred Stock Dividends
AQ
06/16SL Green Realty Corp. Declares Monthly Ordinary Dividend, Payable on July 17, 2023
CI
06/14SL Green Realty Corp. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results After Market Clo..
AQ
06/13Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on SL Green Realty to $24 From $26, Maintains Equal-We..
MT
06/05SL Green Realty Signs 31 Office Leases in April, May
MT
06/05SL Green Signs 31 Office Leases Totaling 300,000 Square Feet in Last 60 Days
AQ
05/30SL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/22European Midday Briefing: Focus Remains on U.S. -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 727 M - -
Net income 2023 -192 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,0x
Yield 2023 12,3%
Capitalization 1 711 M 1 711 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,97x
EV / Sales 2024 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 137
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
SL Green Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 26,58 $
Average target price 31,63 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Holliday Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Mathias President & Director
Matthew J. DiLiberto Chief Financial Officer
Edward V. Piccinich Chief Operating Officer
Harrison Sitomer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-21.17%1 711
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-18.56%8 632
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-4.08%6 773
DEXUS3.10%5 899
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.59%5 414
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-20.43%3 604
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer