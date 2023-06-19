SL Green Realty : Aviso aos Acionistas

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of SL Green Realty Corp (Company), ISIN BRS1LGBDR007, hereby informs that on 16/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,270800000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,442237899 per BDR.