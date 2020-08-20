Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SL Green Realty Corp.    SLG

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

(SLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SL Green Realty Corp. : Announces Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 07:32am EDT

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.295 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

About SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential risks and uncertainties relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

SLG – DIV

Source: SL Green Realty Corp.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
07:32aSL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Announces Common Stock Dividend
BU
08/10SL GREEN REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/30SL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/23SL GREEN REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
07/22SL GREEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22SL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 EPS of $0.74 Per Share; and ..
BU
07/20SL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Announces Common Stock Dividend
BU
07/06Coronavirus Triggers Steep Drop in New York City Commercial Property Sales
DJ
06/30SL GREEN REALTY : Announces Sale of 400 East 58th Street for $62 Million
BU
06/29SL GREEN REALTY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 849 M - -
Net income 2020 155 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 7,54%
Capitalization 3 363 M 3 363 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 033
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
SL Green Realty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 60,19 $
Last Close Price 45,91 $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Holliday Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Mathias President & Director
Edward V. Piccinich Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. DiLiberto Chief Financial Officer
John H. Alschuler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-50.03%3 363
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-38.95%13 100
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-24.15%8 053
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-24.44%7 127
DEXUS-27.52%6 691
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-32.65%6 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group