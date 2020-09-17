Log in
SL Green Realty Corp. : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results After Market Close on October 21, 2020

09/17/2020 | 08:33am EDT

CONFERENCE CALL TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 22, 2020 AT 2:00PM ET

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it will release its earnings for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after market close.

The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results.

Simultaneous with the earnings release, supplemental data will be made available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com/ under “Financial Reports”.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”. The conference may also be accessed by dialing toll-free (877)-312-8765, or international (419)-386-0002, and using conference ID 3497478. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days after the call, by dialing (855)-859-2056, using conference ID 3497478.

About SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential risks and uncertainties relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

SLG-EARN

Source: SL Green Realty Corp.


© Business Wire 2020
