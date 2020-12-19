SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - AKER, INFO, SNSS, WORK, WDR

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are an Akers shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Sunesis stockholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Sunesis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to salesforce.com, inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of salesforce common stock for each Slack share. If you are a Slack shareholder, click here to learn more about their legal rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

