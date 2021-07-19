Slack Technologies : Merger Agreement (Form 8-K)

Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on December 1, 2020, Slack Technologies, Inc. ('Slack' or the 'Company') entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the 'Merger Agreement') with salesforce.com, inc. ('Salesforce'), Skyline Strategies I Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Salesforce, and Skyline Strategies II LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Salesforce, pursuant to which, and upon the terms and subject to the conditions therein, Salesforce has agreed to acquire the Company (the 'Transaction').

The Transaction is conditioned on, among other things, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the 'HSR Act'). As previously disclosed, on February 16, 2021, Slack and Salesforce each received a request for additional information and documentary material, often referred to as a 'second request,' from the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (the 'DOJ') pursuant to the HSR Act.

On July 16, 2021, Slack and Salesforce were informed that the DOJ had closed its investigation of the Transaction. The parties currently anticipate the closing of the Transaction will occur on or about July 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction (or, to the extent permitted by applicable law, waiver) of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement that by their nature are to be satisfied at the closing of the Transaction.