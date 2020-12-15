Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Slack Technologies, Inc.    WORK

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WORK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Slack Technologies : The Slack Fund celebrates a milestone anniversary and a new approach to investing

12/15/2020 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here at Slack, we strive to make work simpler, more pleasant and more productive. But to truly change the global workplace, that mission extends far beyond us. That's why, five years ago, we started the Slack Fund, devoted to investing in companies creating that future.

We created the Slack Fund in partnership with Accel, Index Ventures, KPCB, Social Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Spark Capital. Initially we saw it as an opportunity to fund, mentor and partner with early-stage companies with products that helped make Slack a better platform.

Now we're investing from our second fund, which doubled in size to $50 million and is funded solely by Slack. We have more than 85 investments across North America and Europe, including companies like performance management software Lattice, knowledge management solution Guru and digital whiteboard Mural.

'The mission of the fund is to invest in and collaborate with the next great wave of enterprise software companies that are focused on building what the future of work will be.'

The Slack Fund's new approach to investing

With our early investments, we set out to co-create a thriving ecosystem that seeds innovative new services and helps them grow into lasting companies. We were small; it seemed like a good idea; and, suffice it to say, it worked.

We've made follow-on investments in 23 companies, including online events platform Hopin, whose funding we participated in at seed, Series A and Series B rounds. We've also seen many successful exits, including from our friends at the Slack-first ticketing service Halp, the company intelligence platform DataFox, and the security orchestration, automation and response platform Demisto.

'As a Slack Fund company,' says Rick Nucci, the co-founder and CEO of Guru, 'we've been able to work very closely with Slack on many platform development efforts, collaborating with them on what critical integrations might look like and being able to support new product releases together.'

That partnership is not unique to just Guru, either. Amy Spurling, co-founder and CEO of perk stipend software company Compt, says, 'Not only did the team make the investment process really smooth, but they have been like new members to our team.'

'The Slack Fund made valuable introductions to potential partners, customers, and future investors. I couldn't ask for more from a partner.'

The Slack Fund's new approach to investing

With our early investments, we set out to co-create a thriving ecosystem that seeds innovative new services and helps them grow into lasting companies. We were small; it seemed like a good idea; and, suffice it to say, it worked.

'We built a great partnership and product integration that our customers love,' says Jack Altman, the co-founder and CEO of Lattice. 'Beyond that, [the Slack team] helped make tons of helpful investor introductions over the years that helped lead to our growth rounds.'

These days, the Slack ecosystem is thriving. We have more than 2,400 custom apps and 820,000 daily active registered developers continually collaborating on Slack. It happens at companies like Donut, built specifically to integrate with Slack. Slack has been essential in its journey, and every improvement to Donut-like the newest feature, Watercooler -is, in many ways, an improvement to Slack.

'Ever since investing in our seed round, Slack has been one of our most helpful investors.'

But our commitment to the future of work was never just about Slack. To reflect that, we've significantly expanded and extended the scope of the Slack Fund. It's now devoted to investing in companies of all shapes and sizes that help craft the future of work. In fact, our portfolio focus is spread across many categories, including workplace collaboration, people operations, developer tools, and more. There's absolutely no Slack crossover required; we're simply keen to help drive forward our philosophy-that your working life can be better.

'There are lots of corporate venture funds,' says Jason Spinell, Slack Fund's director. 'But Slack thinks about it differently. We want to engage with our founders on a much deeper level.'

Every company we invest in has a direct line to mentorship, guidance and whatever else they need using Slack channels, a single place to share files and messages, in the same Slack workspace, through Slack Connect. In these channels, we work with these external organizations many times daily.

'We have a huge amount of information to impart to an early-stage company,' says Spinell, 'whether it's how to do a great integration inside Slack, how to run product-led growth, scale an engineering team, you name it.'

It's also a collaborative relationship. 'These companies can impart knowledge around what it's like to build for the platform, what it's like to sell around the ecosystem, what they're hearing from their customers,' he says.

What's next for the Slack Fund

We're accelerating the Slack Fund so we can partner with even more companies navigating the new remote work reality. We are not just investing through this phase but doubling down with even greater conviction.

'Slack's investment gave Guru a nice validation in the market, that we had a good vision and that Slack felt we could build something meaningful toward the future of work.'

The Slack Fund is designed to be founder-friendly. We're quick in our investment decision-making process and delivering the value we say we will, all while creating deep connections for the startups and entrepreneurs within the Slack ecosystem.

And now that we've expanded our focus more broadly on companies driving the future of work, we hope to provide this experience for an even more comprehensive range of companies.

You can read more about our vision here.

Disclaimer

Slack Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 17:10:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:11pSLACK TECHNOLOGIES : The Slack Fund celebrates a milestone anniversary and a new..
PU
12/13Sizzling Tech IPO Market Leaves Investors Befuddled
DJ
12/10SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
12/09Morgan Stanley Upgrades Slack Technologies to Equal-Weight From Underweight, ..
MT
12/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Sla..
PR
12/04INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Me..
PR
12/04SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : quaterly earnings release
12/03SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
12/03Salesforce's Deal for Slack Faces Post-Pandemic Test
DJ
12/03SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 889 M - -
Net income 2021 -320 M - -
Net cash 2021 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -76,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 350 M 24 350 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,6x
EV / Sales 2022 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 510
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Slack Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,37 $
Last Close Price 42,26 $
Spread / Highest target 8,85%
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Stewart Butterfield Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Allen Sanghyun Shim Chief Financial Officer
Callum James Henderson-Begg Chief Technology Officer
John L. O'Farrell Lead Independent Director
Andrew G. Braccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.87.99%24 350
ADOBE INC.47.48%233 345
AUTODESK, INC.52.45%63 401
WORKDAY INC.34.00%53 070
TWILIO INC.256.22%52 868
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.38%44 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ