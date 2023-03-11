Paris protesters slam pension reforms

According to interior ministry figures, up to 1 million people are expected to take part in over 200 marches throughout the country while the Senate continues to review the reform, with a possible vote on the text from the upper house of the Parliament expected by Sunday night (March 12).

Protests kicked off in Paris at 2 p.m, with police launching tear gas at Black bloc protesters, who burned trash bins and broke glass billboards.

"We are still asking Macron to listen to the workers. He's been playing deaf until now, but he has seen that there are a lot of people, that these reforms are really being rejected by all workers," said Mohamed Behallut, director of the CFDT cleaners' union.