Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Slam Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLAM   KYG8210L1059

SLAM CORP.

(SLAM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:56 2023-03-10 pm EST
10.29 USD   +0.19%
12:33pParis protesters slam pension reforms
RE
12:33pParis protesters slam pension reforms
RE
03/08Futures edge higher after Wall St selloff on Powell remarks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paris protesters slam pension reforms

03/11/2023 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A coalition of French unions, maintaining a rare show of unity since the protest movement was launched at the end of January, hopes to keep up to pressure on the government to withdraw the reform, whose key measure is a two-year extension of the retirement age to 64.

According to interior ministry figures, up to 1 million people are expected to take part in over 200 marches throughout the country while the Senate continues to review the reform, with a possible vote on the text from the upper house of the Parliament expected by Sunday night (March 12).

Protests kicked off in Paris at 2 p.m, with police launching tear gas at Black bloc protesters, who burned trash bins and broke glass billboards.

"We are still asking Macron to listen to the workers. He's been playing deaf until now, but he haseen that there are a lot of people, that these reforms are really being rejected by all workers," said Mohamed Behallut, director of the CFDT cleaners' union.


© Reuters 2023
All news about SLAM CORP.
12:33pParis protesters slam pension reforms
RE
12:33pParis protesters slam pension reforms
RE
03/08Futures edge higher after Wall St selloff on Powell remarks
RE
02/27Slam Corp. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balan..
AQ
02/21Nine Mile Metals Enters Option Deal to Acquire SLAM Exploration's Wedge Project Claims
MT
02/20European Midday Briefing: Cautious Start to Week -2-
DJ
02/17Slam Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Column-Stocks find rare resilience to soaring rates..
RE
02/16Struggling aerospace suppliers may not be able to support jet output hikes - survey
RE
02/10Malaysia end-Jan palm oil stocks rise as strong imports offset output loss
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 26,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SLAM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Slam Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLAM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Rodriguez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly Laferriere President
Joseph Taeid Chief Financial Officer
Himanshu Gulati Chairman
Michael Bayles Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLAM CORP.1.78%740
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)7.04%58 387
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.39%23 178
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA2.47%11 619
HAL TRUST2.33%11 603
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.2.99%11 527