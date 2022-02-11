Slam : INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT - Form 8-K/A 02/11/2022 | 05:32pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheet (as Restated) F-3 Notes to Financial Statement (as Restated) F-4 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Slam Corp Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Slam Corp (the "Company") as of February 25, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of February 25, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Financial Statement As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statement, the February 25, 2021, financial statement has been restated to correct certain misstatements. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. New York, New York March 3, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement disclosed in Notes 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 11 as to which the date is February 11, 2022 F- 2 SLAM CORP. BALANCE SHEET February 25, 2021 (as Restated) Assets: Current assets: Cash $ 4,751,344 Prepaid expenses 3,203,537 Total current assets 7,954,881 Cash held in Trust Account 575,000,000 Total Assets $ 582,954,881 Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,207,040 Accrued expenses 237,705 Total current liabilities 3,444,745 Deferred underwriting commissions Derivative warrant liabilities

20,125,000

59,715,000

Total liabilities 83,284,745 Commitments and Contingencies Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 57,500,000 shares at redemption value of $10.00 per share 575,000,000 Shareholders' Deficit: Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; no non-redeemable shares issued or issued - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 14,375,000 shares issued and outstanding 1,438 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (75,331,302 )) Total shareholders' deficit (75,329,864 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit $ 582,954,881 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F- 3 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 1. Description of Organization and Business Operations Slam Corp. (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on December 18, 2020. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses that the Company has not yet identified ("Business Combination"). As of February 25, 2021, the Company had not yet commenced operations. All activity for the period from December 18, 2020 (inception) through February 25, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's sponsor is Slam Sponsor, LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company ("Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on February 22, 2021. On February 25, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 57,500,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A ordinary shares included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares"), including 7,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments (the "Over-Allotment Units"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $575.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $32.5 million, of which approximately $20.1 million was for deferred underwriting commissions (Note 7). Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 11,333,333 warrants (each, a "Private Placement Warrant" and collectively, the "Private Placement Warrants"), at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant with the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $17.0 million (Note 5). Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $575.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee and will be invested in United States "government securities" within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of its Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The Company's initial Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the income earned on the Trust Account) at the time the Company signs a definitive agreement in connection with the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target business or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. The Company will provide its holders of the Public Shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a general meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) without a shareholder vote by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The public shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). The per-share amount to be distributed to public shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in F- 4 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 7). These Public Shares will be recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity", "(ASC 480"). In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a shareholder vote is not required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association which will be adopted by the Company upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, a shareholder approval of the transactions is required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements, or the Company decides to obtain shareholder approval for business or other reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each public shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction or whether they were a public shareholder on the record date for the general meeting held to approve the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the holders of the Founder Shares prior to this Initial Public Offering (the "Initial Shareholders") agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the Initial Shareholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the Company agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial Business Combination without the prior consent of the Sponsor. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association will provide that a public shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Class A ordinary shares sold in the Initial Public Offering, without the prior consent of the Company. The Company's Sponsor, officers, directors and special advisor agreed not to propose an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow the redemption of its Public Shares in connection with a Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering or (B) with respect to any other provisions relating to shareholders' rights, unless the Company provides the public shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Class A ordinary shares in conjunction with any such amendment. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or February 25, 2023 (the "Combination Period"), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any) and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject, in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii), to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. In connection with the redemption of 100% of the Company's outstanding Public Shares for a portion of the funds held in the Trust Account, each holder will receive a full pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay the Company's taxes payable (less taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses). The Initial Shareholders agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Initial Shareholders should F- 5 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 7) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within in the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Company's Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution in the Trust Account will be less than the $10.00 per share initially held in the Trust Account. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a written letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or business combination agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per public share and (ii) the actual amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. There can be no guarantee that the Company will be successful in obtaining such waivers from its targeted vendors and service providers. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of February 25, 2021, the Company had approximately $4.8 million in its operating bank account, and working capital of approximately $4.5 million. The Company's liquidity needs to date have been satisfied through a contribution of $25,000 from Sponsor to cover for certain expenses in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6), a loan of approximately $196,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to the Note (as defined in Note 6), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. The Company repaid the Note in full on February 25, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 6). As of February 25, 2021, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loan. Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity from the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. Note 2 - Restatement of Previously Filed Balance Sheet The Company concluded it should restate its previously issued financial statements to classify all Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption in temporary equity and to classify its outstanding warrants as liabilities. In accordance with ASC 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A ordinary shares in permanent equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with this balance sheet, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Additionally, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of (i) the 14,375,000 redeemable warrants (the "Public Warrants") that were included in the units issued by the Company in it's the Initial Public Offering and (ii) the 11,333,333 Private Placement Warrants that were issued to the Company's sponsor in a private placement that closed concurrently with the closing of the Initial Public Offering (together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants"). The Company previously classified the Warrants in shareholders' equity. In further consideration of the guidance in FASB ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging" ("ASC 815"), the Company concluded that a provision in the warrant agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers precludes the Warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the Warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the Warrants should be recorded as derivative liabilities on the balance sheet and measured at fair value at inception (on the date of the Initial Public Offering) and at each subsequent reporting date, with changes in fair value recognized in earnings and losses. In accordance with FASB ASC Topic 340, "Other Assets and Deferred Costs," as a result of the classification of the Warrants as derivative liabilities, the Company expensed a portion of the offering costs originally recorded as a reduction in equity. The portion of offering costs that was expensed was determined based on the relative fair value of the Public Warrants and shares of Class A ordinary shares included in the Units. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the corrections and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously filed balance sheet that contained the error, reported in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021 (the "Post-IPO Balance Sheet"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the Post-IPO Balance Sheet should be restated to present all outstanding shares of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity, to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering, and to classify all outstanding Warrants as liabilities. The previously presented Post-IPO Balance Sheet and should no longer be relied upon. The following tables summarize the effect of the revision on each financial statement line item as of the date indicated: As of February 25, 2021 As Previously

Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets $ 582,954,881 $ - $ 582,954,881 Total current liabilities $ 3,444,745 $ - $ 3,444,745 Deferred underwriting commissions 20,125,000 - 20,125,000 Derivative warrant liabilities - 59,715,000 59,715,000 Total liabilities $ 23,569,745 $ 59,715,000 $ 83,284,745 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 554,385,130 20,614,870 575,000,000 Preference shares - - - Class A ordinary shares 206 (206 ) - Class B ordinary shares 1,438 - 1,438 Additional paid-in capital 5,113,456 (5,113,456 ) - Accumulated deficit (115,094 ) (75,216,208 ) (75,331,302 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,006 $ (80,329,870) $ (75,329,864 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 582,954,881 $ - $ 582,954,881 Note 3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement is presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. F- 6 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage limit of $250,000. At February 25, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company had no cash equivalents as of February 25, 2021. Cash Held in Trust Account At February 25, 2021, the Company had $575.0 million in cash held in the Trust Account. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires Management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates, and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires Management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which Management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under the FASB ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. F- 7 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Derivative Warrant Liabilities The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be classified as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. The Public Warrants and the Private Placement Warrants are recognized as derivative liabilities in accordance with ASC 815. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjusts the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, with any change in fair value recognized in earnings and losses. The estimated fair value of the Public Warrants is measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation. The estimated fair value of the Private Placement Warrants is measured at fair value using a Black-Scholes option pricing model. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the Initial Public Offering that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs were allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with derivative warrant liabilities were expensed as incurred. Offering costs associated with the Class A ordinary shares were charged to the carrying value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Deferred underwriting commissions are classified as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including shares of Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at February 25, 2021, 57,500,000 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption at the redemption amount were presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. This method would view the end of the reporting period as if it were also the redemption date for the security. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Income Taxes The Company complies with the accounting and reporting requirements of ASC Topic 740, "Income Taxes". ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's only major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of February 25, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands. In accordance with Cayman federal income tax regulations, income taxes are not levied on the Company. Consequently, income taxes are not reflected in the Company's financial statement. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. Recent Accounting Pronouncements Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. Note 4. Initial Public Offering On February 25, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 57,500,000 Units, including 7,500,000 Over-Allotment Units, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $575.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $32.5 million, of which approximately $20.1 million was for deferred underwriting commissions. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). F-8 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 5. Private Placement Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the Private Placement of 11,333,333 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant with the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $17.0 million. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable except as described below in Note 8 and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. The Sponsor, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Note 6. Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On December 31, 2020, the Sponsor paid an aggregate of $25,000 for certain expenses on behalf of the Company in exchange for issuance of 14,375,000 Class B ordinary shares (the "Founder Shares"). In January 2021, the Sponsor transferred an aggregate of 120,000 Founder Shares to the independent directors, 30,000 Founder Shares to an officer of the company and 30,000 Founder Shares to the Company's special advisor. The Sponsor agreed to forfeit up to an aggregate of 1,875,000 Founder Shares to the extent that the option to purchase additional Units was not exercised in full by the underwriters, so that the Founder Shares would represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. On February 25, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option; thus, these 1,875,000 Founder Shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. The Initial Shareholders agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination or earlier if, subsequent to the initial Business Combination, the closing price of the Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, capitalization of shares, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, and (B) the date following the completion of the initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Company's shareholders having the right to exchange their Class A ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Related Party Loans On December 31, 2020, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company up to $300,000 to be used for the payment of costs related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). The Note was non-interest bearing, unsecured and due upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed approximately $196,000 under the Note and repaid the Note in full on February 25, 2021. In addition, in order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company may repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans may be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lenders' discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $1.50 F- 9 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. As of February 25, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. Administrative Services Agreement Commencing on the date that the Company's securities were first listed on Nasdaq through the earlier of consummation of the initial Business Combination and the liquidation, the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor $10,000 per month for office space, utilities, secretarial and administrative support services provided to members of the Company's management team. In addition, the Sponsor, officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable Business Combinations. The audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made by the Company to the Sponsor, officers or directors, or the Company's or their affiliates. Any such payments prior to an initial Business Combination will be made from funds held outside the Trust Account. Note 7. Commitments and Contingencies Registration and Shareholder Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans) were entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration and shareholder rights agreement signed upon the effective date of the Initial Public Offering. The holders of these securities were entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company registers such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of this prospectus to purchase up to 7,500,000 additional Units at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On February 25, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option. The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or $11.5 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or approximately $20.1 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. F- 10 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 8-Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 500,000,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holder of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 57,500,000 Class A ordinary shares outstanding, which were all subject to possible redemption and are classified outside of permanent equity in the condensed balance sheets. The Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption reflected on the condensed balance sheet is reconciled on the following table: Gross proceeds $ 575,000,000 Less: Fair value of Public Warrants at issuance (30,475,000 ) Offering costs allocated to Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption (30,757,858 ) Plus: Accretion on Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption amount 61,232,858 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 575,000,000 Note 9. Shareholders' Deficit Preference Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 5,000,000 preference shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of February 25, 2021, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 500,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of February 25, 2021, there were 57,500,000 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding. All Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption have been classified as temporary equity (see Note 8). Class B Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. On February 25, 2021, the Company issued 14,375,000 Class B ordinary shares, including an aggregate of up to 1,875,000 Class B ordinary shares that were subject to forfeiture, to the Company by the Initial Shareholders for no consideration to the extent that the underwriters' option to purchase additional Units was not exercised in full or in part, so that the Class B ordinary shares would collectively represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering. On February 25, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option; thus, these 1,875,000 Class B ordinary shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. Ordinary shareholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by shareholders and holders of Class A ordinary shares and holders of Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the shareholders except as required by law; provided that only holders of Class B ordinary shares will have the right to vote on the appointment of directors prior to or in connection with the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares at the time of the consummation of the initial Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by Public Shareholders), including the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans; provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. Note 10 - Warrant Liabilities As of February 25, 2021, the Company had 14,375,000 Public Warrants and 11,333,333 Private Warrants outstanding. Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available and such shares are registered, qualified or exempt from registration under the securities, or blue sky, laws of the state of residence of the holder (or the Company permit holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis under certain circumstances). The Company agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days after the closing of the initial Business Combination, the Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares until the warrants expire or are redeemed, as specified in the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy F- 11 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The warrants have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per Class A ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Initial Shareholders or their affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Initial Shareholders or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of Class A ordinary shares during the 10-trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price See "- Redemption of warrants when the price per class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00" and "- Redemption of warrants when the price per class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00" as described below). The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except (i) that the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions, (ii) except as described below, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the Sponsor or such its permitted transferees and (iii) the Sponsor or its permitted transferees will have the option to exercise the Private Placement Warrants on a cashless basis and have certain registration rights. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company in all redemption scenarios and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00: Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may call the outstanding warrants for redemption (except as described herein with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and • if, and only if, the last reported sale price (the "closing price") of Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. The Company will not redeem the warrants as described above unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is then effective and a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares is available throughout the 30-day redemption period. F- 12 SLAM CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00: Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may call the outstanding warrants for redemption (except as described herein with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): • in whole and not in part; • at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of Class A ordinary shares to be determined by reference to an agreed table based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of Class A ordinary shares; • if, and only if, the closing price of Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days within the 30-trading day period ending three trading days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; and • if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted), the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above. The "fair market value" of Class A ordinary shares for the above purpose shall mean the volume weighted average price of Class A ordinary shares during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. In no event will the warrants be exercisable on a cashless basis in connection with this redemption feature for more than 0.361 Class A ordinary shares per warrant (subject to adjustment). In no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. Note 11 - Fair Value Measurements The following table presents information about the Company's liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of February 25, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation techniques that the Company utilized to determine such fair value: Description Quoted Prices in

Active Markets

(Level 1) Significant Other

Observable Inputs

(Level 2) Significant Other

Unobservable Inputs

(Level 3) Liabilities: Derivative warrant liabilities-Public warrants $ - $ - $ 30,475,000 Derivative warrant liabilities-Private placement warrants $ - $ - $ 29,240,000 Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2, and 3 are recognized at the beginning of the reporting period. The estimated fair value of the Public Warrants is measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation. The estimated fair value of the Private Placement Warrants is measured at fair value using a Black-Scholes option pricing model. The estimated fair value of the Private Placement Warrants and the Public Warrants was determined using Level 3 inputs. Inherent in a Monte Carlo simulation and a Black-Scholes model are assumptions related to expected stock-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its common stock warrants based on historical volatility of select peer company's common stock that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates remaining at zero. The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements inputs at their measurement date: February 25, 2021 Exercise price $ 11.50 Stock price $ 9.47 Volatility 37.0 % Term 5.0 Risk-free rate 0.59 % Dividend yield 0.0 % Note 12. Subsequent Events The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statement was issued, March 3, 2021. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events, other than the effects of the restatement in Note 2, that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. F- 13 Attachments Original Link

