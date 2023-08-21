UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 18, 2023
SLAM CORP.
|Item 2.03.
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
On August 18, 2023, Slam Corp. issued an unsecured promissory note (the "Note") in the principal amount of $800,000 to Slam Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"). The Note does not bear interest and is repayable in full upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination (a "Business Combination"). If the Company does not complete a Business Combination, the Note shall not be repaid and all amounts owed under it will be forgiven. The Note is subject to customary events of default, the occurrence of which automatically trigger the unpaid principal balance of the Note and all other sums payable with regard to the Note becoming immediately due and payable.
The Note was issued pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
The Note is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and isincorporated herein by reference. The disclosure set forth in this Item 2.03 is intended to be a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note.
|Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit
Description
|10.1
|Promissory Note, dated August 18, 2023, by and among Slam Corp. and Slam Sponsor, LLC.
|104
|Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: August 21, 2023
|SLAM CORP.
|By:
/s/ Himanshu Gulati
|Name:
|Himanshu Gulati
|Title:
|Chairman
