SLAM RECEIVES 1ST OPTION PAYMENT FROM NINE MILE METALS

Nine Mile Metals Drilling Former Copper Producer Acquired From SLAM

For Immediate Release, March 13, 2024

Miramichi, New Brunswick ‐ SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("SLAM" or the "Company") (TSXV: SXL) is pleased to announce that it has received 533,334 common shares ("Shares") and 333,334 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) ("NINE") to fulfil the first anniversary payment due pursuant to the Option Agreement dated February 9, 2023 (the "Agreement") to acquire the Wedge project. The Wedge project is a former copper producer located in the center of the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick.

NINE is conducting a diamond drilling program at the Wedge project. NINE reported a mineralized core interval of 134 metres in hole WD24-02 in a news release dated March 4, 2024and a mineralized core interval of 76.4 metres in hole WD24-04 in a news release dated March 12, 2024. Certified assays are pending on hole WD24-02 and hole WD24-04 is being logged and sampled as drilling continues.

The Wedge Project Agreement: NINE issued the above noted securities on February 9, 2024 and March 1, 2024 respectively. A portion of the securities (333,334 Shares and 333,334 Warrants) were issued in lieu of a $20,000 cash component of the option payment. The Shares were issued at a a price of $0.06 per share. Each Warrant is exercisable by the Company to purchase one additional Share of NINE at a price of $0.10 until March 1, 2026. All securities issued to the Company are subject to a 4-month statutory hold period that ends on June 10, 2024 and July 2, 2024. NINE shares closed on March 12, 2024 at $0.125 per share.

NINE has the option to complete its 100% earn-in through the issuance of an additional 900,000 Shares and payment of $120,000 cash to SLAM over the next three years. SLAM retains a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR") on future mineral production from the lands beneath these mineral claims. Half of the NSR can be purchased by NINE at a price of $1 million at any future time.

The Jake Lee Gold Project: The Company is applying for trenching and drilling permits on its Jake Lee project in the vicinity of Galway's 2.3 M ounce gold deposit at Clarence stream in southwestern New

Brunswick.

Targets at Jake Lee include: