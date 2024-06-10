Slanchev Bryag Holding AD, formerly known as Slanchev Briag holding AD Slanchev Bryag or Slanchev Briag holding AD Nesebar, is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, management, assessments and sale of interests in Bulgarian and foreign companies, the assignment of licenses and other intellectual property rights, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. It invests in the tourism, real estate operations, electrical equipment, footwear production and personal services industries. The Holding has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Slanchev bryag turizam EOOD, Slanchev bryag imoti EOOD and Sunny sands services EOOD Sofia. In addition, it has shares in such companies as Slanchev bryag AD, Vodno Stopanstvo-Burgas AD, Rekord AD Gorna Oryahovitsa (Record AD) and Osvetitelna Tehnika AD Kotel.

