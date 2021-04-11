SLANG Worldwide Announces Change to Financial Reporting Date and Clarification to Prior News Release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2021) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, wishes to announce that it now expects to release its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 before markets open on April 29, 2021. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community that morning to discuss the financial results and provide an operational update.

The Company also wishes to clarify certain disclosure in its news release titled "SLANG Worldwide Announces Selected Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Updates" dated April 6, 2021 (the "April 6 News Release").

In the April 6 News Release, SLANG provided certain preliminary financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (the "Preliminary Results"). The Company wishes to clarify that the Preliminary Results were preliminary unaudited financial results that are subject to customary financial statement procedures by the Company. Accordingly, actual results could be affected by subsequent events or determinations. While the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for the Preliminary Results, such results involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

The Company also wishes to clarify that Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS (as defined herein) financial measure that the Company uses to assess its operating performance. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before net finance costs, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense adjusted for other non-cash items such as the impact of unrealized fair values, share based compensation expense, impairments, one-time gains and losses, and one-time revenues and expenses. This data was furnished to provide additional information and is a non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company uses this non-IFRS measure to provide shareholders and others with supplemental measures of its operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use this non-IFRS measure in the evaluation of companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. As other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently than the Company, these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be substituted for determining net loss as an indicator of operating results, or as a substitute for cash flows from operating and investing activities. There are important components of Operating Income / (Loss) that are currently in process of determination. Therefore, a reconciliation of the range of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Income / (Loss) cannot be provided at this time. A full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Income / (Loss) will be provided when actual results are released. Please refer to the Company's management's discussion & analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.slangww.com for additional discussion of non-IFRS measures and their reconciliations

The Preliminary Results represent forward-looking information. Please see "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Financial Outlook" in this news release.

These clarifications do not change any other information contained in the April 6 News Release.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

