  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. SLANG Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLNG   CA8310062002

SLANG WORLDWIDE INC.

(SLNG)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLANG Worldwide Announces Full Year 2020 Conference Call Details

04/22/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced details of its planned release of full year 2020 financial results and conference call.

The company expects to release its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 before markets open on April 29, 2021. Management plans to host an investor conference call that same day at 10:00 am EDT to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Timing:Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT
Dial-in:+1.844-200-6205 (U.S. toll free) or +1.646-904-5544 (U.S. local) or +44.208-0682-558 (international)
Access Code: 071910
Webcast:A live webcast can be accessed from the Investors section of Company's website at www.slangww.com or at this link.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for one year.

 

Media and Investor Inquiries
Investors@SLANGww.com

KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker
SLANG@kcsa.com

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.
SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81459


© Newsfilecorp 2021
