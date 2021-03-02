Log in
SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG WORLDWIDE INC.

(SLNG)
SLANG Worldwide Signs Strategic Partnership with Avér Skin to Manufacture, Co-Package and Distribute Cannabis-Based Skincare Products

03/02/2021 | 08:35am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Avér Skin ("Avér") to manufacture, co-package and distribute cannabis-based skincare products. Avér was founded by a team of pioneering experts in the fields of premium skincare, cannabis and advanced scientific research, and aims to unlock the full potential of cannabinoid skincare.

As part of the agreement, SLANG will produce THC-infused topical skincare creams for Avér on a co-packing basis, as well as distribute products through its network partners. This strategic partnership demonstrates the value of SLANG's manufacturing and distribution capabilities within the cannabis CPG marketplace.

Tobias Ripsom, Chief Executive Officer of Avér Skin said, "We believe that cannabinoids have the properties to promote healthy, beautiful skin, alleviate discomfort, and catalyze healing. Our products are formulated and manufactured to meet the industry's highest ethical and quality standards. Partnering with SLANG will strengthen our ability to execute this vision and bring our innovative products to the Colorado market in 2021."

The SLANG-manufactured line of skincare products is expected to launch in Colorado in early 2021, with the potential to expand into additional markets over time.

"We have been impressed with the Avér Skin team's innovative product offerings and unique approach to wellness," said Chris Driessen, Chief Executive Officer of Slang. "This is yet another example of SLANG forming a strategic partnership that leverages our manufacturing and distributing capabilities for the mutual benefit of both entities."

This is SLANG's most recent agreement with a third-party brand, as the Company continues to build its best-in-class distribution network and ability to manufacture branded products across multiple markets and categories.

Contact

Media:

Slang@kcsa.com

Investors:
Investors@SLANGww.com

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the OTCQB under the symbol SLGWF. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

About Avér Skin

There's a new truth in premium skincare. Initially available in Q2 of 2021, Avér brings scientifically sound, cannabinoid-driven infusions to your body's largest organ, the skin. Avér's proprietary research studies have identified efficacious methods of delivering the benefits of cannabis and hemp into topical applications. The launch portfolio targets three fundamental functions of skin care: fixing surface damage, defying everyday stressors and reducing deep pain. Each of us has an ongoing conversation with our skin, and starting next year, Avér brings answers to dispensaries across Colorado. For more information, please visit www.averskin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the manufacture and distribution of Avér products by SLANG and the potential expansion of the Company’s third-party manufacturing agreements into additional markets.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings “Risk Factors” in SLANG’s final long form prospectus dated January 17, 2019 and “Risks and Uncertainties” in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and nine months ended September 30, 2020, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Third Party Information

This press release includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75788


© Newsfilecorp 2021
