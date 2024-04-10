10.04.2024 15:11:47 (local time)

Company: Slantcho AD-Svishtov (SLR)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Slantcho AD dated 10 April 2024 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2023:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.30

- Dividend payout starting date: 13 May 2024

- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and Central Cooperative Bank AD

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 24 April 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder shall be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 22 April 2024 (Ex-Dividend Date: 23 April 2024).

