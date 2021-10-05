Log in
Slater and Gordon : Class action filed against NZ's a2 Milk

10/05/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Co Ltd said on Wednesday Australian law firm Slater and Gordon has filed a class action lawsuit against the dairy company on behalf of investors who bought its shares over nine months during which it posted multiple earnings downgrades.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria, comes months after media reports concerning a potential class action by the law firm.

Slater & Gordon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New Zealand's a2 Milk, which has lost nearly half its value since December, denied any liabilities and said it would "vigorously" defend the proceedings.

After reporting a near 80% plunge in annual profit in August, the company had said it planned to double down on the supply of its products to top consumer China. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SLATER AND GORDON LIMITED -3.85% 0.75 End-of-day quote.-11.76%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 1.64% 6.81 End-of-day quote.-43.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 211 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 18,0 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2022 59,5 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 76,1 M 76,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 210
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart SLATER AND GORDON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Slater and Gordon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,75 AUD
Average target price 1,07 AUD
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Somerville Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Scott Butterworth Chief Financial Officer
Elana Rubin Chairman
Jonathan Pangrazio Group Head-Information Technology
Merrick Howes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLATER AND GORDON LIMITED-11.76%79
BENGO4.COM,INC.-40.82%1 230
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC9.28%488
DWF GROUP PLC33.74%438
GATELEY (HOLDINGS) PLC62.67%383
KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC63.37%351