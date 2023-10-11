11 october 2023

YANOS's achievements were noted on the eve of Industry Day of the Yaroslavl region The main economic event of the region was held for the 13th time this year, bringing together about 500 representatives of the business community, authorities, industrial enterprises, scientific and educational institutions and public associations within the framework of the solemn event. The competition was traditionally organized by the Department of Investment, Industry and Foreign Economic Activity of the Yaroslavl Region.

Honoring the best industrial enterprises and presenting awards took place on October 4 at the Yaroslavl State Philharmonic. At the ceremony, the Governor of the Yaroslavl Region, Mikhail Evraev, presented two awards to the Chief Engineer of Slavneft-YANOS PJSC, Nikolai Vakhromov. The first was a letter of gratitude "For a significant contribution to the industrial production of the Yaroslavl region and the implementation of projects that contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and the state." Modernization of production is a process implemented at YANOS on an ongoing basis, which allows the company to maintain its position as one of the flagships of domestic oil refining. Thus, in recent years, YANOS has been a leader in the production of diesel fuel and jet fuel. In 2022 and 2023, the processes for the production of low-viscosity hydrocarbon bases for drilling fluids and Arctic diesel fuel with application temperatures down to minus 65 ° C, developed by the Refinery researchers, became laureates of an international competition of scientific, research, technical and innovative developments aimed at the development and exploration of the Arctic and continental shelf. Long-term sustainable development aimed at producing high-quality petroleum products, improving business systems and management were highly appreciated by experts of the Russian Government Prize competition in the field of quality, the winner of which in 2023 was Slavneft-YANOS PJSC.

The second YANOS award is a diploma for the winner of the regional competition "Best mentoring practices in the Yaroslavl region based on the results of 2022", held as part of the implementation of the national project "Labor Productivity". Thus, the Government of the region noted the significant contribution of the enterprise to the development and improvement of the educational vertical "School-college/university-enterprise", created on the initiative of General Director Nikolai Karpov in 2018 on the basis of partner educational institutions and with the participation of leading YANOS specialists. This initiative is greatly supported by the mentoring system implemented at the enterprise since 2022, which allows young specialists starting their journey into the oil refining profession to quickly adapt to operation conditions and find their place in the team.

