MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  SLC Agrícola S.A.    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/08
46.29 BRL   +0.72%
01:23pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Earnings Presentation 2Q21
PU
01:17pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp 2q21
PU
03/24SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Relatório de Sustentabilidade
PU
Financial Statements: ITR/DFP 2Q21

04/09/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
Abril, 2021

2

AGENDA

  1. PANORAMA DE MERCADO
  2. PERSPECTIVA SAFRA 20/21
  3. ESTRATÉGIA
  4. Q&A

Fonte: CONAB e SLC Agricola.

VISÃO GERAL

NOSSO NEGÓCIO EM UM SLIDE

PARA QUEM

O QUE

ONDE

COMO

Produção de algodão,

Em 6 estados do

Em área própria

soja, soja semente e

Cerrado brasileiro

e arrendada,

milho

fazendas de larga

escala

GRÃOS

ALGODÃO

Tradings

Tradings

Ração Animal

Ind. Têxtil

Ind. Alimentícia

3

4

PANORAMA

DE MERCADO

PANORAMA DE MERCADO

1

PREÇOS DAS COMMODITIES EM USD vs USD/R$

160

150

USD/R$

152

140

144

139

130

120

116

110

100

Soja

90

Algodão

80

70

Milho

jan-20

mar-20

mai-20

jul-20

set-20

nov-20

jan-21

mar-21

Fonte: Bloomberg

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 794 M 673 M 673 M
Net income 2021 600 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 883 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 8 683 M 1 536 M 1 540 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 41,07 BRL
Last Close Price 46,29 BRL
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Angelo Castiglia Director-Information Technology
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.68.63%1 553
CORTEVA, INC.21.20%34 758
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-9.82%15 994
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-19.32%4 214
QL RESOURCES BERHAD6.03%3 627
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-8.63%1 979
