Financial Statements: ITR/DFP 2Q21

Abril, 2021
2
AGENDA
Fonte: CONAB e SLC Agricola.
VISÃO GERAL
NOSSO NEGÓCIO EM UM SLIDE
PARA QUEM
O QUE
ONDE
COMO
Produção de algodão,
Em 6 estados do
Em área própria
soja, soja semente e
Cerrado brasileiro
e arrendada,
milho
fazendas de larga
escala
GRÃOS
ALGODÃO
Tradings
Ração Animal
Ind. Têxtil
Ind. Alimentícia
3
4
PANORAMA
DE MERCADO
PANORAMA DE MERCADO
1
PREÇOS DAS COMMODITIES EM USD vs USD/R$
160
150
USD/R$
152
140
144
139
130
120
116
110
100
Soja
90
Algodão
80
70
Milho
jan-20
mar-20
mai-20
jul-20
set-20
nov-20
jan-21
mar-21
Fonte: Bloomberg
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:16:01 UTC.