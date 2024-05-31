Livestock: Buying, handling and selling cattle

V.01-2024

1. Objective

This Policy establishes the premises and rules for managing the livestock operation, focusing on cattle production, with regard to the purchase, management and sale of cattle, considering compliance with legal and regulatory aspects, with regard to the areas of animal origination, as well as good animal welfare practices.

2. Premises and general rules

SLC Agrícola acts based on the premises and general rules set forth below and guides and encourages its suppliers to act with the same responsibility and diligence in their operations.

Establish procedures and controls that ensure effective management of cattle purchase, management and sale operation, comprising at least the assessment of the risks involved, profitability analysis and periodic monitoring of indicators;

Define assessment criteria for the purpose of purchasing and rearing/managing cattle;

Encourage suppliers to use free-range cattle breeding methods, with a diet composed predominantly of pasture grazing;

free-range cattle breeding methods, with a diet composed predominantly of pasture grazing; Encourage the use of SISBOV by livestock suppliers/supply chain. Adherence by rural producers is voluntary, except when their obligation is defined in a specific regulatory act, or required by official health controls or programs;

Seek to minimize indirect impacts, understood as those caused along the value chain, with responsible purchasing practices, which establish criteria to be observed by suppliers in relation to the care of biodiversity;

Acquire animals from previously approved properties. In other words, not to acquire animals from farms involved in illegal deforestation of native forests, invasion of indigenous lands or environmental conservation areas, which are embargoed by the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) and/or which use forced/slave-like or child labor;

forced/slave-like or child labor; Work with brokers and ranchers approved prior to purchase;

Verify the availability of the appropriate documentation and guides required by the legislation using due diligence procedures;

Seek, whenever possible, to keep the information of origin of the animals ( Property location coordinates, Municipality, State, Owner CNPJ [Corporate taxpayer´s ID] or CPF [Individual taxpayer´s ID]) for cattle purchased from third parties (indirect suppliers);

for cattle purchased from third parties (indirect suppliers); Work with the condition that the animals are transported from their origin, always accompanied by the GTA (Animal Transport Guide);

Provide specialized employees to carry out operations at the technical, purchase, handling and sale level.

2.1. Approval of suppliers/ranchers

SLC Agrícola values compliance with laws, regulations and internal rules, and compliance is understood as essential in affirming our ethical standards. Livestock farmers (suppliers), prior to the start of the relationship with SLC Agrícola, undergo an approval process in which technical, legal, reputational, socioenvironmental and governance criteria are evaluated. It is the supplier's responsibility to provide the necessary documentation to enable the analyses. This verification will be revisited annually, with the possibility of a new purchase, or at a lower frequency, as defined by SLC Agrícola.

