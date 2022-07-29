SLC Agrícola S A : 19th Cotton Day reveals the trends and technologies for cotton growers in Goiás

After two years of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the experimental fields of Instituto Goiano de Agricultura, in Montividiu, Goiás, were the stage for the face-to-face resumption of Cotton Day, marking the 19th edition of the event on July 15. There were over 270 in attendance, including rural producers, researchers, technicians, academics and representatives of agricultural companies. In the presentations and panels of the technical circuit, it was possible to update everyone on the new research in four stations, one of which was attended by SLC´s quality corporate coordinator, Edmilson Souza Santos.

With the theme "Quality and Innovation: Road Towards Profitable Cotton Farming", the meeting allowed experience and information to be exchanged on what is most innovative in terms of research, knowledge and techniques to be incorporated in the crops, in four complete thematic stations.

Station 1 addressed the performance of cotton cultivars, with a presentation from agronomist and IGA consultant Wanderley Oishi. A success story was also presented by the producer and vice president of Agopa, Haroldo da Cunha.

At Station 2, the focus was on the influence of management factors and practices on the quality of cotton fiber, and placed Unifaahf-Bahia professor Ricardo Andrade side by side with Embrapa Algodão´s researcher João Paulo Saraiva Moraes.

The panel was also attended by the manager of Agopa´s Laboratory, Rhudson Assolari, and a video from the corporate coordinator of quality at SLC Agrícola, Edmilson Souza Santos, addressing plant size control, planting window, moisture control during harvest and other factors that can affect plume quality.

Then, the participants checked out the station on the use of biologicals in managing pests and diseases. The debate was between Embrapa Algodão's Phytopathologist, Fabiano Perina, and IGA researcher Robério Neves.

The last technical station addressed herbicide management in the soy-cotton system, with a speech from UniRV weed control researcher, Guilherme Braz, and Embrapa Soja researcher, Fernando Adegas.

Exhibition

The traditional Cotton Day exhibition also returned and sponsoring companies and partners such as the Sou de Algodão and Algodão Responsável (ABR) movement were present. At the fair, participants can check out what each company offers in terms of farming, the sustainability and quality projects that Brazil presents to consumers and global plume markets.